Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 18, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Donald Trump Jr mocks Kavanaugh sexual assault accuser and netizens are furious

The meme irked hundreds of people across social media platforms and many were stunned how he could it in a post #MeToo movement. Many wanted Instagram to ban his account.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 18, 2018 8:27:26 pm
donald trump jr, brett Kavanaugh, trump jr Kavanaugh accuser meme, Kavanaugh accusser trump jr mocked, world news, viral news, indian express Trump Jr shared a photo on Instgram attacking the Democrats and mocking the woman. (File Photo)
Related News

Donald Trump Jr is receiving a backlash on social media after he posted a meme mocking the woman who recently came forward and alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students. In a direct attack on the Democrats, the son of the president shared the image on Instagram suggesting that the recent emergence of the sexual assault case is to divert attention.

“Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honourable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency [sic],” he wrote. The image, a piece of paper with childish handwriting read: “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” followed by two boxes marked “yes” and “no.” and signed with “Love, Bret”.

The image was posted before the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, stepped forward to reveal her identity after the anonymous letter created a huge stir.

The meme irked hundreds of people across social media platforms and many were stunned how he could do it post the #MeToo movement. While some lambasted him for his ‘insensitive’ and ‘distasteful’ reaction, others suggested his suspension from all social media platform.

Ford in an exclusive talk with The Washington Post elucidated the event which occurred over three decades ago. She said that he had “groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers … clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it”. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing,” report added.

Must Watch

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Watch Now
Trump is making America great again. Just not the way he thinks
Buzzing Now
Advertisement