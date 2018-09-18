Donald Trump Jr mocks Kavanaugh sexual assault accuser and netizens are furious

Trump Jr shared a photo on Instgram attacking the Democrats and mocking the woman. (File Photo) Trump Jr shared a photo on Instgram attacking the Democrats and mocking the woman. (File Photo)

Donald Trump Jr is receiving a backlash on social media after he posted a meme mocking the woman who recently came forward and alleged that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students. In a direct attack on the Democrats, the son of the president shared the image on Instagram suggesting that the recent emergence of the sexual assault case is to divert attention.

“Oh boy… the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote… honourable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency [sic],” he wrote. The image, a piece of paper with childish handwriting read: “Hi Cindy, will you be my girlfriend,” followed by two boxes marked “yes” and “no.” and signed with “Love, Bret”.

The image was posted before the woman, Christine Blasey Ford, a psychology professor at Palo Alto University in California, stepped forward to reveal her identity after the anonymous letter created a huge stir.

The meme irked hundreds of people across social media platforms and many were stunned how he could do it post the #MeToo movement. While some lambasted him for his ‘insensitive’ and ‘distasteful’ reaction, others suggested his suspension from all social media platform.

I’m shocked and disgusted. I didn’t even know that was still possible. #DonaldTrumpJr https://t.co/9RnzRqfDvL — Sarah Wood (@sarahcatwood) September 18, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. doesn’t respect women and neither does #Kavanaugh. Call your senators NOW! Tell them to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court: 1-844-387-6952! https://t.co/dO9Cwq4dbN — National NOW (@NationalNOW) September 17, 2018

Dear @IvankaTrump: Looks like your brother is mocking a woman who is trying to speak out about being sexually assaulted, and is generally minimizing sexual assault as an overblown accusation. I look forward to your comments as a #MeToo supporter. Me(Too)https://t.co/nRJJH3KqN2 — Anonymous White House Official (@dvorakoelling) September 17, 2018

Idiot Donald Trump Jr. posted a meme on Instagram making fun of the woman who alleges that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her when they were high school students. Can’t wait until Junior Mint is in prison. pic.twitter.com/zwgECgD1Yn — Stone Cold (@stonecold2050) September 17, 2018

Donald Trump Jr. mocks the sexual assault allegations against Brett Kavanaugh on Instagram. He apparently has no regrets, it’s been up for hours pic.twitter.com/i7zC3LrzRk — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) September 17, 2018

wow… @DonaldJTrumpJr posted this disgusting attack against #BrettKavanaugh accuser on his #instagram account … what a pig … comparing sexual assault to a elementary school crush! Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/EXP6wLowfn — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) September 17, 2018

Can @DonaldJTrumpJr be suspended from all social media please? https://t.co/8JlkRmAoiz — Laurie Crosswell (@lauriecrosswell) September 17, 2018

@DonaldJTrumpJr – what if this was your mother, your sister, your daughter? Would you still be so quick to demonize someone who has NOTHING to gain!?!?! @GOP, get your house in order, the world is watching.#MeToo #IBelieveChristine https://t.co/HWSN9FjONW — Kimmie (@KimKimmieKimber) September 17, 2018

Because attempting to rape a woman is just so funny. You have a daughter, you should be ashamed. https://t.co/kbGgxZhCzp — nickymouse (@nickymo84415932) September 17, 2018

Like father, like son. What a disgusting waste of oxygen. https://t.co/LPmlfYSAPT — Britnee Dianne (@BritneePond) September 17, 2018

The family the requires women to sign NDAs is mocking the allegations of a woman sharing a traumatic story about abuse. They never learn. Misogyny is in their DNA. — Spencer Kensington (@1ASpeech) September 17, 2018

🚨 Had to see for myself but this is real.@DonaldJTrumpJr is posting jokes about an allegation of attempted rape. I hope all WH reporters ask if this is appropriate response, of @PressSec. pic.twitter.com/BjQsd00OKG — Eric Schmeltzer (@JustSchmeltzer) September 17, 2018

@DonaldJTrumpJr is disgusting! Mocking a victim of sexual assault? From a man who cheats on his wife, lies to the FBI and covers for his corrupt father. I hope your children are never assaulted by a man in power who lies about it. #enjoyprison https://t.co/qUe1YAaZvp — Jennie Anderson (@RioKenya) September 17, 2018

The saddest part here is he probably made one of his kids write this letter! https://t.co/j6BJRJfWOw — Elsa (@dogmotto) September 17, 2018

@DonaldJTrumpJr – you are just as disgusting as your father – considering you’re a man and you’ve never been sexually harassed you really have no right to make any comments or slander what MOST women have had to suffer through – just SHUT UP!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! https://t.co/bJuDSSqt3G — Sarah Pencharz (@pencharz) September 17, 2018

Ford in an exclusive talk with The Washington Post elucidated the event which occurred over three decades ago. She said that he had “groped her over her clothes, grinding his body against hers … clumsily attempting to pull off her one-piece bathing suit and the clothing she wore over it”. “I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” she said. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing,” report added.

