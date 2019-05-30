‘Pepper spray, whistle’: Women list out self-defence weapons they carry while running

More often than not social media threads tend to give people a peek into the lives of others and bring out a topic or an issue, which may seem trivial to many. For instance, going for a run. While going for a casual run in a park may not bother most men, it isn’t the same with women, which is exactly what a post by a writer Amanda Deibert highlighted.

Talking about a group her mother is a part of, she informed her followers about a thread listing various types of self-defence protections women carry with them while going out for a run. Which is what prompted her to ask them for suggestions and recommendations of the things they carry.

“One of my mom groups has a thread that is just women listing and recommending which kind of protection they take when them when they go out running (Ie. pepper spray, alarm necklaces, whistles, etc) in case you wondered what being a woman is like. Also, women: what do you use when you go out running?” she tweeted.

Also, women: what do you use when you go out running? — Amanda Deibert 🏳️‍🌈 (@amandadeibert) May 29, 2019

The tweet, which went viral with over 20 thousand likes, was flooded with responses from women, sharing the things they carry to protect themselves.

I have pepper spray and a whistle 🙃 https://t.co/PWvsueJjJi — jorqueline 🥀 (@_jacquelinekay_) May 30, 2019

I never carry a weapon anymore, but I also never run with headphones – less likely to be assaulted by surprise. https://t.co/StsfSFlXSF — anna brodskaya (@broskdy) May 30, 2019

The greatest protection a woman can have while running is a pit bull. No one will mess with you and you’ll have a best friend to run with. 🙂 https://t.co/o9fvy1Iz04 — Audrey Renée (@BentleyAudrey) May 30, 2019

I carry this at all times (personal alarm and self defence spray). It’s the only legal things I can carry in the UK for self-defence. #murderino https://t.co/YDnd21nd0r pic.twitter.com/iO7VfcXzk5 — Claire Hetherington (@hetheringtoncd) May 30, 2019

Sharpest little ring knife with ridges to grab DNA 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/10CgRIeA0t — Hayley Jay (@Hayjen9) May 30, 2019