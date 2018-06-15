SHOCKER: Dog ‘buried alive’ under hot tar; outrage on social media

Upon knowing about the incident, several furious citizens took to the Internet, especially the micro-blogging site, and condemned the brutal act. (Source: ANI) Upon knowing about the incident, several furious citizens took to the Internet, especially the micro-blogging site, and condemned the brutal act. (Source: ANI)

In an absolutely shocking incident that took place in Agra, a dog was buried under hot tar as road construction workers built the Fatehpur road over its body, reported ANI. While that is shockingly inhumane in itself, reports claim that the locals said the dog was alive. A police complaint was filed, following which the dog’s body was removed and the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a complaint notice to the road construction company, RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd.

Upon finding out about the incident, several furious citizens condemned the brutal act.

“Road construction company RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd. constructed part of Fatehpur road over a dead dog in Agra. The dog’s body was removed after police complaint was filed,PWD has also sent a notice to the company.” tweeted ANI UP, which also had a picture of the tar being removed with a crane to remove the dog’s body.

Road construction company RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd. constructed part of Fatehpur road over a dead dog in Agra. The dog’s body was removed after police complaint was filed,PWD has also sent a notice to the company pic.twitter.com/rivppo9ZxD — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 13, 2018

“The dog wasn’t dead. People nearby alleged that the dog was howling in pain. Such a inhumane act and the accused are still to be identified. Accused are still to be identified though being worker of the company.” claimed Homi Sharma in his tweet,

“I hope you have better Animal Welfare Laws and Enforcement before ANYONE WILL WANT TO VISIT YOUR COUNTRY, INDIA,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle @DEB_PolkaDot.

The dog wasn’t dead. People nearby alleged that the dog was howling in pain. Such a inhumane act and the accused are still to be identified. Accused are still to be identified though being worker of the company. — Homi Sharma (@sharma_homi) June 14, 2018

Insensitive……inhumane….worse than animals….. — Rajeev (@Rajeev88657432) June 13, 2018

Really pathetic & shamefull….😢 — vivek kumar (@vivekkumarsahni) June 13, 2018

How could they even do this? In Agra, Uttar Pradesh, they crushed a sleeping dog and constructed road over it, after pouring hot tar. Sick. The horrifying sight of human mind.https://t.co/ppUtFzEa7D pic.twitter.com/LdiWde03Pp — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) June 14, 2018

Shameful act in Agra. Picture reveals, negligence of those who did this. Must be punished for killing innocent dog pic.twitter.com/NQKwHyjdPI — Yogesh Dubey (@yogesh_agra) June 12, 2018

I hope you have better Animal Welfare Laws and Enforcement before ANYONE WILL WANT TO VISIT YOUR COUNTRY, INDIAhttps://t.co/up8V5plnb5 — PolkaDot (@DEB_PolkaDot) June 15, 2018

Though it happened in 2016, the gruesome viral video of how a couple of MBBS students thought it would be fun to throw a dog from the terrace is still etched in our minds. And now, this.

