Friday, June 15, 2018
SHOCKER: Dog ‘buried alive’ under hot tar; outrage on social media

A police complaint was filed, following which the dog's body was removed and the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a complaint notice to the road construction company, RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 15, 2018 11:31:54 am
dog buried alive, dog buried alive shocking, shocking news dog buried alive, dog buried alive in agra, alive dog buried under tar in agra, indian express, Indian express news Upon knowing about the incident, several furious citizens took to the Internet, especially the micro-blogging site, and condemned the brutal act. (Source: ANI)

In an absolutely shocking incident that took place in Agra, a dog was buried under hot tar as road construction workers built the Fatehpur road over its body, reported ANI. While that is shockingly inhumane in itself, reports claim that the locals said the dog was alive. A police complaint was filed, following which the dog’s body was removed and the Public Works Department (PWD) issued a complaint notice to the road construction company, RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd.

Upon finding out about the incident, several furious citizens condemned the brutal act.

“Road construction company RP Infraventure Pvt. Ltd. constructed part of Fatehpur road over a dead dog in Agra. The dog’s body was removed after police complaint was filed,PWD has also sent a notice to the company.” tweeted ANI UP, which also had a picture of the tar being removed with a crane to remove the dog’s body.

“The dog wasn’t dead. People nearby alleged that the dog was howling in pain. Such a inhumane act and the accused are still to be identified. Accused are still to be identified though being worker of the company.” claimed Homi Sharma in his tweet,

“I hope you have better Animal Welfare Laws and Enforcement before ANYONE WILL WANT TO VISIT YOUR COUNTRY, INDIA,” wrote a Twitter user with the handle @DEB_PolkaDot.

Here are some other responses the brutality has been generating on Twitter.

Though it happened in 2016, the gruesome viral video of how a couple of MBBS students thought it would be fun to throw a dog from the terrace is still etched in our minds. And now, this.

