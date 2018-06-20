Colombian journalist gets ‘groped, kissed’ on LIVE TV; ‘We don’t deserve this,’ she lashes out

Is it okay to dismiss it as just FIFA fun or harassment? (Source: Julieth Gonzalez Theran/Instagram) Is it okay to dismiss it as just FIFA fun or harassment? (Source: Julieth Gonzalez Theran/Instagram)

Let’s face it — the excitement and frenzy around FIFA is absolutely unparalleled. So much so, that you probably would even go ahead and kiss a reporter speaking on the camera. While the FIFA fever is in no way a legit reason (nothing is) to kiss a woman without her consent, this video in particular seems to have gone viral. According to a report in The Sun, Julieth Gonzalez Theran was reporting for German broadcaster Deutsche Welle in Saransk, when a foorball fan thought it was okay to grope and kiss her. She posted the video on her Instagram page, with a caption in Spanish, that roughly translates in English to this: “RESPECT! We do not deserve this deal. We are equally valuable and professional. I share the joy of football, but we must identify the limits of affection and harassment.”

Unfortunately, Theran is not the first to have been at the receiving end of such forms of harassment. Earlier this year, a shirtless man came too close to kiss Bruna Dealtry, a Brazilian reporter, who was just doing her job.

Watch the video here.

What do you think? Is it okay to dismiss it as just FIFA fun or football boorishness leading to harrasment? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd