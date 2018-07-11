VIDEO: This trans woman’s poetry on why she refuses to be a ‘real woman’ is inspiring, to say the least

This video of Reece Burrow Lyons — a slam poet and a transgender woman — attempting to shatter society’s notions of a ‘real woman’ has gone viral. (Source: Facebook) This video of Reece Burrow Lyons — a slam poet and a transgender woman — attempting to shatter society’s notions of a ‘real woman’ has gone viral. (Source: Facebook)

Challenging what is society’s conventional understanding of who a “real woman” is, a video of Reece Burrow Lyons — a slam poet and a transgender woman — attempting to shatter stereotypes has gone viral. Lyons, in a simple white top and a skirt, stands in front of the mike and unflinchingly, addresses the eyes that meet her with suspicion, confusion and even, hate. While the correct terminology is transgender woman, she nowadays “go by tranny”, Lyons said. This ridicule that she is subjected to leads her to think what is it about her that gave it away. She then, armed with impressive savagery, wonders out loud that it could be her height (something which most of us have only seen supermodels sporting) or probably her perfectly applied make-up, because “let’s be honest none of your exes looked as good as this!” she said.

Most importantly, Lyons makes a point — that she, for everyone else, is only as beautiful as she convinces them that she is, by being a quieter, smaller and thus, more acceptable version, of herself. “I refuse to be small. Instead I will take up space, in between the staring and the polite smiles…,” she quipped. She asserts that the future will be one of intersections and exclusivity, while asking the audience to support women — of all kinds. Her parting words are: “I am a woman. And I have a penis.”

