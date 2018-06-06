BJP MLA’s comparison of corrupt officials and dancing girls draws flak on Twitter

A video of Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, comparing government officials and dancing girls has gone viral. (Source: ANI) A video of Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, comparing government officials and dancing girls has gone viral. (Source: ANI)

A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh joined the ‘infamous’ list of political leaders who make bizzare and outrageous comments. In a viral video, Surendra Singh purportedly compares government officials and dancing girls. According to ANI, he says: “Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai. (Prostitutes are better than officials. They at least do the work worth the money they take and dance on the stage. But these officials take the money, with no guarantee that that they get the work done).“

ALSO READ | BJP MLA: Dancing girls better than corrupt officials

The bizarre comparison he made between sex workers and corrupt bureaucrats left many on social media, especially Twitter, enraged. While certain people called his statement “sexist and gross”, others, surprisingly, agreed with what he had said. “What he is saying must be correct but the example is absurd.” wrote ‘Milestone’ on Twitter.

Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai: Surendra Singh, BJP MLA pic.twitter.com/e9kTWxwX8F — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 5, 2018

UP BJP MLA Surendra Singh compares Corrupt Govt officials to prostitutes, Says “Corrupt Govt officials are worse than prostitutes, atleast they will dance for you whole night if you pay them, Unlike Corrupt officials who don’t work even after getting paid” pic.twitter.com/yWbnDcv7Rk — Unofficial Sususwamy (@swamv39) June 5, 2018

When you have to be a sexist even to talk about corruption 🙄 — Prabha Raj (@deepsealioness) June 6, 2018

Highly undesired, gross talk. It is an example of quality of people representing political parties in India. The statement is highly insulting to our #womanpower – shame!!! @UN_Women — Deb (@dj_deb) June 6, 2018

Prostitutes are better than government officials: BJP MLA Surendra Singh..statement by BJP MLA surendra singh shows the narrow minded approach towards society , government official as well a particular group of society on which he compared in his statement. — khagendra (@khagend49385704) June 6, 2018

Its true & everyone know.Some people says why to compare with prostitutes. yes its wrong. Prostitiutes are ethical & they work honestly for the money get paid. Govt officials get salary from People tax to service for nation & citizen but rarely officer are working without bribe. — फकीर अनुराग (@anuragcs) June 6, 2018

Asking people to thrash bureaucrats if they demand bribes, Singh made the bizarre comparison between govt officials and prostitutes. His big boss looks on from the banner behind this MLA. @IASassociation may take note

https://t.co/ZgC0GOoq68 — Amir Khan (@khanamirullah) June 6, 2018

What he is saying must be correct but the example is absurd. — Milestone (@rafeeq66) June 5, 2018

Absurd or not? What do you think?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd