Saturday, June 16, 2018
BJP MLA’s comparison of corrupt officials and dancing girls draws flak on Twitter

The bizarre comparison BJP MLA Surendra Singh made between sex workers and corrupt bureaucrats left many on social media enraged. While certain people called his statement "sexist and gross", others, surprisingly, agreed with what he had said.

Updated: June 6, 2018 2:16:43 pm
surendra singh, bjp mla surendra singh, surendra singh prostitutes, surendra singh prostitutes and corrupt officials, BJP MLA surendra singh prostitutes remark, surendra Singh Twitter, Indian express, Indian express news A video of Surendra Singh, a BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh, comparing government officials and dancing girls has gone viral. (Source: ANI)

A BJP legislator from Uttar Pradesh joined the ‘infamous’ list of political leaders who make bizzare and outrageous comments. In a viral video, Surendra Singh purportedly compares government officials and dancing girls. According to ANI, he says: “Officials se accha charitra vaishyaon ka hota hai, woh paisa lekar kam se kam apna kaam toh karti hain aur stage pe naachti hain. Par yeh officials toh paisa lekar bhi aapka kaam karenge ki nahi, iski koi guarantee hi nahi hai. (Prostitutes are better than officials. They at least do the work worth the money they take and dance on the stage. But these officials take the money, with no guarantee that that they get the work done).

The bizarre comparison he made between sex workers and corrupt bureaucrats left many on social media, especially Twitter, enraged. While certain people called his statement “sexist and gross”, others, surprisingly, agreed with what he had said. “What he is saying must be correct but the example is absurd.” wrote ‘Milestone’ on Twitter.

Absurd or not? What do you think?

