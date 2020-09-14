Bhopal man throws dog into lake, arrested; video triggers outrage online

In the video, the 25-year-old can be see casually picking up the stray dog before throwing it into the lake. (Source: The Live Tv/YouTube)

A video of a man throwing a dog in a lake has left netizens fuming after it went viral on social media. Following the incident, the police have arrested the accused Mohammed Salman and registered a case against him.

In the video, the 25-year-old is seen casually picking up a stray dog and then throwing it into the lake in Bhopal while the song ‘Tera Baap Aaya‘ from the movie Commando 3 plays in the background. The video soon went viral after it was shared and triggered outrage online.

[Viewer discretion is advised]

Watch the video here:

The accused, who is a resident of Kabarkhana Hanumanganj, was eventually arrested by Shyamla Hills police from Bhopal’s Qazi Camp area and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd