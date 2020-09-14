Bhopal man throws dog into lake, arrested; video triggers outrage online

A video of a man throwing a dog in a lake has left netizens fuming after it went viral on social media. Following the incident, the police have arrested the accused Mohammed Salman and registered a case against him.
In the video, the 25-year-old is seen casually picking up a stray dog and then throwing it into the lake in Bhopal while the song ‘Tera Baap Aaya‘ from the movie Commando 3 plays in the background. The video soon went viral after it was shared and triggered outrage online.
[Viewer discretion is advised]
Watch the video here:
The accused, who is a resident of Kabarkhana Hanumanganj, was eventually arrested by Shyamla Hills police from Bhopal’s Qazi Camp area and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming any animal) and provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
