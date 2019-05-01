Abandoned 6-year-old Filipina girl dreams of attending school — but has no valid papers

A six-year-old Filipina girl, who was given up by her real mother in Dubai when she was just a year old, is now caught in a difficult situation. The couple that cared for Fathima for the past five years has handed her over to a friend, a Pakistani national, in UAE in December 2018 after they fell on hard times.

According to a video shared by Gulf News, Fathima is currently with the 34-year-old Pakistani resident, Syed Ali Moazzam, who cannot adopt her, or for that matter get her admitted in a school, as she has no valid documents.

According to a video shared by Gulf News, Fathima is now holed up in a house in Ajman and is waiting for the necessary paperwork.

In the 2.33-minute video, which has now gone viral, the little girl can be seen holding a certificate she won for a drawing competition she participated in. According to the news website, there is no record of Fathima’s birth and she does not have a surname, passport, identity card or visa or any documents that are required for her to get admission in any school or be admitted to a hospital.

“I want to arrange the documents and secure the child’s future even if she is not my blood. I have a heart and feel her pain,” Moazzam told Gulf News. “If she gets sick, we cannot rush her to a hospital because they will demand an ID. She can’t go to school despite being a brilliant kid. Her future will suffer for want of education. She is six now and should be in school, but without documents how can we do that?” he added.

Though Moazzam wants to adopt the girl, but to even begin the process, she needs to be recognised as a Filipino.