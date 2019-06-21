The best thing about Yoga Day: Dog units of Indian Army and BSF performing asanas

As Yoga Day was observed across the country, there were plenty of photos from across the country of people doing yoga. Leading the celebrations was Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ranchi.

Yoga for peace, harmony and progress! Watch #YogaDay2019 programme from Ranchi. https://t.co/nP8xHWMVYi — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2019

But one of the most lovable picture to emerge was that of the Indian Army’s dog unit which had the canines that are normally engaged in serious tasks, doing yoga with their trainers.

Army Dog Unit practices Yoga for #YogaDay2019 … pic.twitter.com/0gRgOwTrhO — Defence Spokesperson (@SpokespersonMoD) June 21, 2019

There was also this video of the dog unit in the Border Security Force which is a close second, and had a couple of dogs that didn’t seem too keen on rolling over:

#WATCH Dog squad of Border Security Force performs yoga along with their trainers on #YogaDay2019 in Jammu. pic.twitter.com/TTN2vAgbeS — ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2019

The dog unit of the Army normally performs tasks like patrolling, guarding, tracking, avalanche rescue operations, explosives and mine detection. The scope of training for the unit has also been expanded to search and rescue operations, crude oil leakage detection and detection of improvised explosive devices.

PM Modi kicked off International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and an estimated 30,000 enthusiasts took part in the celebration. The theme for this year’s event, which is marked by various events across the world, is ‘Climate Action’. Many cabinet ministers and political leaders participated in Yoga Day celebrations.

Attended #InternationalDayofYoga celebrations at Rajpath today. Yoga brings the entire humanity together as it unites the people from Tokyo to San Francisco. The cultural diplomacy of PM Sh @narendramodi played a vital role in popularising Yoga around the world. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/NryQuAiqaw — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) June 21, 2019

And a lot of people doing asanas and sharing photos or videos to encourage others to take up yoga: