Toggle Menu
The best thing about Yoga Day: Dog units of Indian Army and BSF performing asanashttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/the-best-thing-about-yoga-day-the-dog-units-of-the-indian-army-and-bsf-performing-asanas-5792146/

The best thing about Yoga Day: Dog units of Indian Army and BSF performing asanas

The dog units which are normally used for tasks like patrolling and explosive detection were seen doing asanas with their trainers on the occasion of Yoga Day.

The Army Dog unit. (Source: SpokespersonMoD)

As Yoga Day was observed across the country, there were plenty of photos from across the country of people doing yoga. Leading the celebrations was Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Ranchi.

But one of the most lovable picture to emerge was that of the Indian Army’s dog unit which had the canines that are normally engaged in serious tasks, doing yoga with their trainers.

There was also this video of the dog unit in the Border Security Force which is a close second, and had a couple of dogs that didn’t seem too keen on rolling over:

The dog unit of the Army normally performs tasks like patrolling, guarding, tracking, avalanche rescue operations, explosives and mine detection. The scope of training for the unit has also been expanded to search and rescue operations, crude oil leakage detection and detection of improvised explosive devices.

PM Modi kicked off International Yoga Day celebrations in Jharkhand’s Ranchi and an estimated 30,000 enthusiasts took part in the celebration. The theme for this year’s event, which is marked by various events across the world, is ‘Climate Action’. Many cabinet ministers and political leaders participated in Yoga Day celebrations.

And a lot of people doing asanas and sharing photos or videos to encourage others to take up yoga:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 A temple in Thailand has an altar with a statue of football star David Beckham
2 Summer Season: Google Doodle celebrates longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere
3 A viral image from Greenland has got people talking about global warming