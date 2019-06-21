Summer Solstice: Google Doodle celebrates longest day of the year in Northern Hemisphere

Toggle Menu
Google Doodle Summer Solstice: People living north of the equator will enjoy the most amount of sunlight in a single day than what they will have all year.

Google Doodle celebrates Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere on June 21.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates Summer Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere. As the longest day of the year, the solstice also marks the official start of the summer season. On this day, people living north of the Equator will enjoy the most amount of sunlight in a single day. The further one is towards the north, the more the amount of sunlight with the Arctic Circle having sunshine for a full 24 hours.

The day also marks the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere officially starting the Winter season there. The phenomenon is called the Winter Solstice. The further south one is, shorter is the day. At Antarctic circle, there is continuous darkness or twilight around the winter solstice.

Where does the word solstice come from?

The word ‘solstice’ is from the Latin word solstitium, meaning “Sun (sol) stoppage (stitium)”. Solstice refers to how the Sun appears to have ‘stopped’ or ‘paused’ in the sky on this day of the year.

