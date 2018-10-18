California student baked grandfather’s ashes into cookies, served it to friends

A student who consumed the cookies said it didn’t taste unusual (Representative Image)

When a high school student offered cookies to her classmates, saying it has a special ingredient, many thought it was marijuana. They were wrong.

The student and her friend at the Da Vinci Charter Academy in northern California allegedly baked her grandfather’s ashes into the sugar cookies and shared it with at least nine of her classmates at their school near Sacramento on October 4, reported The Los Angeles Times.

The report says police are yet to ascertain under which section of the penal code will the offence of baking human remains in food come. They, however, maintained it was not a heinous crime and no one’s health was in jeopardy.

One student who consumed the cookies reportedly said the cookie didn’t taste unusual but “if you ever ate sand as a kid, you know, you can kind of feel it crunching in between your teeth. So, there was a little tiny bit of that.”

In a letter signed by principal Tyler Millsap, the Da Vinci Charter Academy said they are “receiving a great deal of media attention” over the incident and assured there is no health risk to the students who may have consumed the cookies.

He said those who were involved “are remorseful and this is now a personal family matter.”

