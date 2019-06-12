World Cup 2019: Social media goes berserk on this cricket fan’s angry look during Australia vs Pakistan match

Toggle Menu
A Pakistani fan was seen staring at his team for their poor performance at the field. Millions of cricket fans saw his reaction on Television screens and ICC's twitter handle acknowledging it was enough to let him go viral on social media.

Angry Pak fan
This Pakistani fan goes viral for his angry looks during Australia vs Pakistan match at Taunton on Wednesday. (Source: Twitter)

Social media keeps a vigil eye on every stand-out moment during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. TV cameras spot something unusual in the stands and cricket fans on social media spread it like fire in the jungle. Some add humour to it, some get offensive. Remember, IPL 2019 saw an RCB fangirl going viral. A similar incident took place during the Pakstan vs Australia match at Taunton on Wednesday.

A Pakistani fan was seen staring at his team for their poor performance on the field. Millions of cricket fans saw his reaction on television screens and ICC’s twitter handle acknowledging it was enough to make him go viral on social media. ICC’s tweet has been retweeted by over a thousand users and liked by over three thousand in a few hour time.

During Aussie batting, the TV cameras grabbed a spectator watching the game with an angry look. Social media found it funny and started posting memes with funny messages with it. Have a look at some of them:

