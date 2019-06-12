World Cup 2019: Social media goes berserk on this cricket fan’s angry look during Australia vs Pakistan match

Social media keeps a vigil eye on every stand-out moment during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. TV cameras spot something unusual in the stands and cricket fans on social media spread it like fire in the jungle. Some add humour to it, some get offensive. Remember, IPL 2019 saw an RCB fangirl going viral. A similar incident took place during the Pakstan vs Australia match at Taunton on Wednesday.

A Pakistani fan was seen staring at his team for their poor performance on the field. Millions of cricket fans saw his reaction on television screens and ICC’s twitter handle acknowledging it was enough to make him go viral on social media. ICC’s tweet has been retweeted by over a thousand users and liked by over three thousand in a few hour time.

During Aussie batting, the TV cameras grabbed a spectator watching the game with an angry look. Social media found it funny and started posting memes with funny messages with it. Have a look at some of them:

When teacher sets your seat in front in exam.. #PAKvAUS

You: pic.twitter.com/ipkB7X2itZ — Tweet Walay Baba® (@BabaGKehtyHen) 12 June 2019

That reaction when you ordered a biryani half an hour before But still you didn’t get it.!😋#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/gISTeP6A65 — Priya b narayan (@priyanarayan123) 12 June 2019

Pakistan batsman giving away their wickets in a poor way Fans:#AUSvPAK @Kathrin_bridges 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O5co9uTa26 — ChAuDaRy Dani! (@ChaudaryDanii) 12 June 2019

Ramiz Raja: to dive is below my dignity Me:#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/bhdVNQ9la2 — Abdullah Faiz (@Abdulla86151619) 12 June 2019

Imam Ul Haq played 75 balls for his selfish fifty and inzamam be like “Naak katwa do Meri sifarish ki”#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/8uTdI4tTh0 — Fasih Uddin (@Fasih_Uddin) 12 June 2019

“when u r following her from 2 years and she says she likes u but as a friend….”😜#CWC19 #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/byIG6s2mWr — 🇪htee 🇸ham (@Ehtee_ShaM) 12 June 2019

Aamir watching his efforts ending up in smoke :#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/WR2e5skxUU — Sid-Says: (@Afqaar) 12 June 2019