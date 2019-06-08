‘Sickening, misogynistic attack’: Twitterati incensed after assault on lesbian couple in London

The assault on a lesbian couple in a double-decker bus in London has sent ripples of protesting remarks across the social media. The assault which followed soon after the couple refused to kiss each other as demanded by a group of young males also involved an act of robbery as the victims’ phone and a bag were taken away by the perpetrators before fleeing the crime scene.

The photograph of the couple’s bloodied faces went viral on the social media Friday.

A Metropolitan police statement was quoted as saying by BBC: “Four males aged between 15 to 18 have been arrested on Friday 7 June on suspicion of robbery and aggravated GBH. They have been taken to separate London police stations for questioning.”

