‘Apple pushed me towards homosexuality’: Russian man files lawsuit against tech giant

Claiming that an Apple mobile phone application turned him into a homosexual, a Russian man sued the American tech giant in a Moscow court with a lawsuit amounting to one million rubles (15,000 US dollars) on September 20, news agency AFP reported.

Advertising

According to the copy of the complaint accessed by AFP, the lawsuit followed an incident this summer when the man ordered the Bitcoin cryptocurrency from the iPhone app but instead he received another cryptocurrency called ‘GayCoin’.

The GayCoin cryptocurrency arrived with a note saying, “Don’t judge until you try,” according to the complaint. “I thought, in truth, how can I judge something without trying? I decided to try same-sex relationships,” the complainant wrote in his complaint.

“Now I have a boyfriend and I do not know how to explain this to my parents… my life has been changed for the worse and will never become normal again,” he added.

Advertising

The man’s lawyer Sapizhat Gusnieva asserted that the case was ‘serious’ and told AFP that her client was “scared, he suffered”.

“Apple pushed me towards homosexuality through manipulation. The changes have caused me moral and mental harm,” the complainant was quoted as saying by AFP.

Gusnieva said the US technology giant “has a responsibility for their programmes” despite the alleged exchange taking place on a third-party app.

Apple’s representatives in Russia did not immediately respond to the development.

The Muscovite court will hear the complaint on October 17, according to information on its website.