Republic Day 2019: Google celebrates India’s R-Day with colourful Doodle

Google Saturday marked India’s 70th Republic Day with a doodle. On this day in 1950, the Indian Constitution came into force. The Google Doodle depicts six colourful tableaus which form an integral part of India’s Republic Day celebrations, outside the President’s Palace in Rajpath. This year there are 22 tableaus at the parade, which showcase India’s rich cultural history through various states and government departments.

The Google Doodle is created by a guest artist, Reshidev RK.

Republic Day 2019 celebrations are held across the country. In the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay a floral wreath at the Amar Jawan Jyoti after which President Ram Nath Kovind will hoist the flag.

The Republic Day 2019 parade will kick off from Rajpath at 9.50 am. It will begin from Vijay Chowk and proceed towards the Red Fort grounds through the Rajpath, India Gate, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

This year, India has invited South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa as Chief Guest for the event. Ramaphosa, who was Nelson Mandela’s choice for future President of South Africa, became president in February 2018. The decision to invite Ramaphose, a keen Gandhi follower, also coincides with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

