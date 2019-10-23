Policewoman helps deliver child in taxi, baby is named after her

A policewoman in Malaysia is being hailed for helping deliver a baby in a taxi and even had the child named after her. The boy, whose delivery Lance Corporal Komathi Narayan assisted in, has been reportedly named Rizky Sardi Mathi-Varna.

Advertising

The 27-year-old police officer was posted at the Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) when she was approached by a heavily pregnant Indonesian woman. The woman told Narayan that her water broke and she was going to give birth soon.

Assessing the condition of the woman, the officer quickly called a taxi and decided to accompany her to the hospital. However, during the journey, Komathi had to assist the woman give birth inside the taxi.

Cheras district police chief ACP Mohamed Mokhsein Mohamed Zon said in a statement that the infant weighed 3.7kg.

Advertising

The official also added that both the mother and child were provided medical treatment and are presently doing fine.



The police department uploaded a picture of the police officer with the mother and child on their Facebook page. The now-viral post congratulated Narayan for going beyond the call of duty to assist the woman.

Many commented on the post, appreciating the officer for her timely intervention. Here are some of the comments: