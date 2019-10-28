Toggle Menu
Netizens laud policeman for helping elderly man cross busy Shanghai streethttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/policeman-help-old-man-cross-busy-street-in-shanghai-6091271/

Netizens laud policeman for helping elderly man cross busy Shanghai street

The footage shows the police officer walking with the senior citizen, helping him cross a busy intersection.

Chinese policeman helps senior citizen cross busy road by carrying the man on his back, Chinese policeman helps senior citizen cross busy road, Chinese policeman carry senior citizen on his back, Shanghai, Trending, Indian express news
Though the policeman initially struggles for balance, the duo quickly makes it to the other side of the road.

Netizens are praising a Chinese policeman after he was spotted helping an elderly man cross the busy intersection in Shanghai by carrying him on his back.

The CCTV camera at the intersection captured the heartwarming moment and it has been making rounds on the internet.
Watch the video here:

The footage shows the police officer walking with the senior citizen, helping him cross a busy intersection. Halfway across the zebra crossing, the policeman, after having a brief conversation, lifts the man on his shoulders.

Though the policeman initially struggles for balance, the duo quickly makes it to the other side of the road. Netizens were quick to respond to the video and appreciated the policeman for his compassion. Take a look at some of the comments:

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android