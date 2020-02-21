Follow Us:
Friday, February 21, 2020
Must Read

Georgetown inducts Parker, the Snow Dog, as Honorary Mayor

Parker the Snow Dog is also the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 1:07:20 pm
Parker the Snow Dog, Georgetown dog mayor, Honorary mayor of Georgetown, Georgetown honorary Mayor Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog mayor, Colorado, Georgetown, trending, Indian Express news Parker was unanimously voted the honorary mayor by the town Board of Selectmen on February 11.

A town in Colorado recently got a new honorary mayor and it is a Bernese Mountain Dog. The dog, who is fondly called Parker the Snow Dog, was sworn in as the Mayor at the Georgetown Community Center.

“It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Georgetown Community Center for Parker’s Inauguration Ceremony,” the Clear Creek County posted on their official Facebook page.

Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the Mayor oath to Parker at a function that was attended by officials of the local law enforcement agencies, citizens of Georgetown and fans of Bernese Mountain Dog.

The furry new leader was donning an American flag print tie and glasses for his induction ceremony.

According to the official website, Parker is also the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area. On the top of his duties with Loveland, Parker is also featured on most Denver Broncos nationally televised games.

As per New York Post, Parker was unanimously voted the honorary mayor by the town Board of Selectmen on February 11.

Take a look at what people have to say about the new Mayor in town:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 21: Latest News

Advertisement