Georgetown inducts Parker, the Snow Dog, as Honorary Mayor

A town in Colorado recently got a new honorary mayor and it is a Bernese Mountain Dog. The dog, who is fondly called Parker the Snow Dog, was sworn in as the Mayor at the Georgetown Community Center.

“It was a packed house Tuesday night at the Georgetown Community Center for Parker’s Inauguration Ceremony,” the Clear Creek County posted on their official Facebook page.

Police Judge Lynette Kelsey administered the Mayor oath to Parker at a function that was attended by officials of the local law enforcement agencies, citizens of Georgetown and fans of Bernese Mountain Dog.

The furry new leader was donning an American flag print tie and glasses for his induction ceremony.

According to the official website, Parker is also the official mascot of Loveland Ski Area. On the top of his duties with Loveland, Parker is also featured on most Denver Broncos nationally televised games.

As per New York Post, Parker was unanimously voted the honorary mayor by the town Board of Selectmen on February 11.

Take a look at what people have to say about the new Mayor in town:

And what a fine mayor you are, Parker! — TJE (@mommyhoneyterry) February 13, 2020

Your Honor! Georgetown is fortunate to have you on board!! — ☘RaeCoons☘ (@HausOfEse) February 12, 2020

That is the cutest thing I’ve seen all night! Congrats Parker! I know your gonna make your city proud! — EaglesSteelersPatriotsFangirl (@SteaglesPatsFan) February 12, 2020

Love this! Great for morale — Shari O’Neill (@ShariONeill12) February 21, 2020

Perfect — Gary Ham (@ham57bone) February 19, 2020

Very good..🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍 — Oktay Dağhan (@OktayDahan4) February 20, 2020

Officially worlds most famous Berner. — Ryan the Lucky (@luckyRJA) February 19, 2020

So, uh, can you help someone out with a parking ticket? Asking for a friend. — Mile High Prophet🏈 (@milehighprophet) February 19, 2020

