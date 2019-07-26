Pakistan science minister gets trolled after saying nation will send man to space in 2022

Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced Thursday on Twitter that the selection process for Pakistan’s space mission would start from February 2020 and out of 25 people who would be shortlisted, one will be sent to space in 2022. However, he has since come in for criticism and ridicule.

Chaudhry tweeted:

Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020,fifty people will be shortlisted — list will then come down to 25 and in 2022 we will send our first person to space,this will be the biggest space event of our history — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 25, 2019

After the tweet was shared, netizens from both Pakistan and Indian started trolling the minister and questioned the decision. Pakistani journalist, Gul Bukhari, also commented, demolishing her country’s attempt to make history, questioning the purpose.

Can you tell us the achievement here? Spend money to send a Pakistani in space? To take a hoota in a spaceship? No scientific achievement here. Oh and the responses underneath are side splitting 😂 https://t.co/NeDd5Esk2B

I am in. Only if they give 4G in space and I can use Twitter — Dr Farhan K Virk (@FarhanKVirk) July 25, 2019

Try and complete 26km Peshawar BRT road by 2022 that will the biggest achievement for bhikharis 😂😂😂😂😂 — 🇮🇳Shashwat Pandey🇦🇫 (@shashwatpandey) July 25, 2019

Let’s send those 40,000 terrorists that prime minister says are currently operating from Pakistan. That could be a start. https://t.co/LW8AwF3Edz — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 25, 2019

I would like to nominate a few people. But you have to promise me that it would be a one way trip for them. — Mir Mohammad Alikhan (@MirMAKOfficial) July 25, 2019

Yaha koi nahi de raha toh ab Aliens se bheekh maangne bhej rahe ho. — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 25, 2019

Bibi, he will send them in a Chinese rocket. Cheen kaa maal, chale to chand tak, na chale to shaam tak🤣🤣🤣🤣 — #LahoreBanegaKhalistan (@5OActionExpress) July 25, 2019

Launching pad will be Chinese, launching craft will be Chinese, project will be designed by the Chinese, crew module will be Chinese, technology will be Chinese, china will facilitate and allow one Pakistani to have a seat!! Yet biggest space event of Pakistan's history 😂😂 — INDIA वाले भैया 🇮🇳 (@koay_greg) July 25, 2019

The announcement came in days after India’s ISRO successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Air Force will play a lead role in the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission.

“The Air force will be the custodian of the selection process. Globally pilots are selected for space missions,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn News website.

He said that initially 50 pilots will be selected, from which the list will be brought down to 25 and then 10. “Ten pilots will be trained and eventually one pilot will be sent to space,” he said.

Last year, Pakistan launched two indigenously-built satellites into the orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle.