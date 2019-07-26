Pakistan science minister gets trolled after saying nation will send man to space in 2022

Toggle Menu
Pakistan’s Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry announced Thursday on Twitter that the selection process for Pakistan’s space mission would start from February 2020 and out of 25 people who would be shortlisted, one will be sent to space in 2022. However, he has since come in for criticism and ridicule.

Chaudhry tweeted:

After the tweet was shared, netizens from both Pakistan and Indian started trolling the minister and questioned the decision. Pakistani journalist, Gul Bukhari, also commented, demolishing her country’s attempt to make history, questioning the purpose.

The announcement came in days after India’s ISRO successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan 2.

Chaudhry said the Pakistani Air Force will play a lead role in the selection process of the astronaut for the space mission.

“The Air force will be the custodian of the selection process. Globally pilots are selected for space missions,” he was quoted as saying by the Dawn News website.

He said that initially 50 pilots will be selected, from which the list will be brought down to 25 and then 10. “Ten pilots will be trained and eventually one pilot will be sent to space,” he said.

Last year, Pakistan launched two indigenously-built satellites into the orbit, using a Chinese launch vehicle.

