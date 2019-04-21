Toggle Menu
Netizens troll Donald Trump for tweeting Sri Lanka attack toll as ‘138 million’

US President Donald Trump became a butt of jokes on Twitter for erroneously tweeting the number of casualties in Sri Lanka terror attacks at '138 million' instead of 138.

US President Donald Trump (Source: AP)

US President Donald Trump became the butt of jokes on Sunday when he erroneously tweeted the death toll in serial blasts in Sri Lanka as ‘138 million’ instead of 138. Trump later deleted his tweet.

Expressing his condolences to the island nation, Trump tweeted, “Heartfelt condolences from the people of the United States to the people of Sri Lanka on the horrible terrorist attacks on churches and hotels that have killed at least 138 million people and badly injured 600 more. We stand ready to help.”

The original tweet by Trump. (Source: Twitter)

Apparently, Sri Lanka’s population is only around 21 million.

Trump later tweeted a corrected version of his earlier tweet.

People were quick to react to this gaffe by the US President. Here are some of the reactions to the president’s tweet.

At least 160 people, including 35 foreigners, were killed and over 400 injured after simultaneous blasts rocked Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday. At least eight explosions were reported including at least three in churches and three in hotels frequented by tourists, reported Reuters.

