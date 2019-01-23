PM Modi: Became full-time RSS pracharak while cleaning its office, washing utensils

In a conversation with popular Facebook page Humans of Bombay, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed how he became a full-time pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while cleaning its Ahmedabad office, preparing tea and food for colleagues and washing utensils.

Advertising

“After coming back from the Himalayas, I knew that I wanted my life to be one that is lived in the service of others. Within a short span of returning, I left for Ahmedabad. It was my first brush with living in a big city – the pace of life was very different. I began my time thereby occasionally helping my uncle at his canteen. Eventually, I became a full-time Pracharak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. There, I got the opportunity to interact with people from different walks of life and do a wide range of work. We all took turns to clean the RSS office, prepare tea and food for colleagues and clean utensils,” a post shared by the Facebook page quoted PM Modi as saying.

The post, which has gone viral on Facebook, was the third segment of a five-part series of a conversation with the prime minister.

Recounting the time he used to disappear into jungles for five days during Diwali, PM Modi said: “Not many people know this, but I would go away for the 5 days of Diwali. Somewhere in a jungle – a place with only clean water and no people. I would pack enough food to last for those 5 days. There would be no radio’s or newspapers, and during that time, there was no TV or internet anyway. I would reflect – and the strength that this alone time gave me still helps me to handle life and its various experiences. People often asked me, ‘Who are you going to meet?’ And I would say, ‘I am going to meet myself (Main Mujhse Milne Jaraha Hun)’.”

The Prime Minister also explained the importance of introspection in one’s life. “Which is why, I always urge everyone, especially my young friends, in the midst of your fast-paced life and busy schedules, take some time off…think and introspect. It will change your perception – you will understand your inner self better. You will start living in the true sense of the word. It will also make you more confident and undeterred by what others say about you. All of these things will help you in times to come. So I just want each and every one of you to remember that you are special and that you don’t have to look outside for the light…it’s already within you,” PM Modi told the Humans of Bombay.

Advertising

Humans of Bombay is a Facebook page that “catalogs the beat of the city, one story at a time”.