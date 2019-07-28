Toggle Menu
Without cue, python sticks out its head from corner pocket during pool gamehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/massive-carpet-python-ends-a-casual-game-of-pool-5858301/

Without cue, python sticks out its head from corner pocket during pool game

News.com reported that the professionals were called to a home in Queensland to retrieve the python, who "popped his head out and flashed a grin".

Python in pool table trending, carpet python inside pool pocket rending, python inside pool table,facebook trending, Trending, Indian Express news
The incident came to light when professional snake catchers, Brisbane Snake Catchers, through their facebook handle posted pictures of a carpet python inside the pool pocket. (Source: Facebook)

A python interrupted a game of pool in Australia’s Brisbane after it popped its head out of a corner pocket. The players were shocked to find the python curled up inside the pool pocket, making itself at home.

News.com reported that professional snake catchers were called to a home in Queensland to retrieve the carpet python, which “popped his head out and flashed a grin”.

Carpet python’s are not poisonous and survive on consuming small animals like rodents.

In a lighter vein, Brisbane Snake Catchers, who caught the python, warned players to “make sure you check your pool table pockets before sticking your hand in”. A picture posted on their Facebook page revealed the python’s size. The post was flooded with hundreds of comments, calling the snake “adorable”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 ‘Shameful’, say netizens after video of Indian family caught stealing from Bali hotel goes viral
2 Amid intense heatwave, commuters strip as London reaches boiling point
3 Watch: US man recreates Lion King’s ‘Circle of life’ song with his donkey!