Without cue, python sticks out its head from corner pocket during pool game

A python interrupted a game of pool in Australia’s Brisbane after it popped its head out of a corner pocket. The players were shocked to find the python curled up inside the pool pocket, making itself at home.

News.com reported that professional snake catchers were called to a home in Queensland to retrieve the carpet python, which “popped his head out and flashed a grin”.

Carpet python’s are not poisonous and survive on consuming small animals like rodents.

In a lighter vein, Brisbane Snake Catchers, who caught the python, warned players to “make sure you check your pool table pockets before sticking your hand in”. A picture posted on their Facebook page revealed the python’s size. The post was flooded with hundreds of comments, calling the snake “adorable”.