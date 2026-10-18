Man speeds away to dodge traffic fine, leaves fallen wife behind: ‘Husband of the year’

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मूल अंग्रेजी लेख का निम्न अनुवाद AI द्वारा किया गया है। AI द्वारा अनूदित लेखों में त्रुटि हो सकती है। किसी भी शंका या स्पष्टीकरण के लिए मूल अंग्रेजी लेख देखें।

In a bid to evade a traffic fine, a man speeds away, leaving his wife behind as she falls on the road.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readUpdated: Oct 18, 2026 05:24 PM IST
trafficThe incident took place in Uttarakhand. (Photo Credit XHateDetectors)
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The video of a man trying to escape a traffic challan has gone viral after he sped away during police checking, leaving behind his wife, who fell on the road. The man did not stop to help his wife up but rather sped away.

The incident took place at Trishul Chowk in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district. Police personnel were challaning people who were driving without number plates and helmets. The motorcyclist allegedly sped up and turned abruptly to bypass officers who had signalled him to stop.

The video shows the police trying to stop the man, who starts speeding, and his wife — who was riding pillion –fell on the road. A police officer later helped her get back on her feet.

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The bystander repeatedly shouts, “ye dekhiye,” in the video, emphasizing the need to be vigilant and the illogical effects of driving rashly on the road. Online reports suggest that the police personnel questioned the woman, who reported no injuries. Officers offered counselling before she returned home.

The viral video had mixed reactions. One user commented, “Husband of the year. Major development of North India.” Another user said, “She must be hurting, but can’t express due to embarrassment 🤕.” A third user commented, “Condition of most Indian housewives.”

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