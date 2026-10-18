Man speeds away to dodge traffic fine, leaves fallen wife behind: ‘Husband of the year’

The video of a man trying to escape a traffic challan has gone viral after he sped away during police checking, leaving behind his wife, who fell on the road. The man did not stop to help his wife up but rather sped away.

The incident took place at Trishul Chowk in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur district. Police personnel were challaning people who were driving without number plates and helmets. The motorcyclist allegedly sped up and turned abruptly to bypass officers who had signalled him to stop.

A motorcyclist allegedly trying to evade a traffic challan sped away during police checking in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, causing the woman riding pillion, reportedly his wife, to fall onto the road. Instead of stopping to help her, the biker allegedly fled the scene, leaving the woman on the road. Traffic police personnel rushed to her assistance and checked on her well-being. The incident was captured on video, which has since gone viral on social media. The incident has raised concerns over reckless driving and the risks posed to pillion riders when motorists attempt to evade traffic enforcement. Further details about the woman’s condition and any action taken against the biker were not immediately available. — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) October 17, 2026

The video shows the police trying to stop the man, who starts speeding, and his wife — who was riding pillion –fell on the road. A police officer later helped her get back on her feet.

The bystander repeatedly shouts, “ye dekhiye,” in the video, emphasizing the need to be vigilant and the illogical effects of driving rashly on the road. Online reports suggest that the police personnel questioned the woman, who reported no injuries. Officers offered counselling before she returned home.

The viral video had mixed reactions. One user commented, “Husband of the year. Major development of North India.” Another user said, “She must be hurting, but can’t express due to embarrassment 🤕.” A third user commented, “Condition of most Indian housewives.”