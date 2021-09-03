LearnUnlearnRelearn: Byju’s celebrates teachers’ resolve in adapting to online teaching

Celebrating educators across India, who adapted to the online system of teaching in the wake of school closures due to the Covid pandemic, ed-tech giant Byju’s launched a digital film titled “LearnUnlearnRelearn” ahead of Teachers’ Day

The over nine-minute-long video traces the story of a middle-aged teacher who struggles to adapt to the online learning system. After the imposition of the lockdown in March last year and the decision to shift school classrooms online, the teacher is shown to be hesitant in entering a domain unknown to him.

‘Tyagi sir’, portrayed by actor Raghuveer Yadav, then tries to adapt to online teaching with the help of his children but faces many hurdles along the way – connection errors, mic being on mute, and lack of certain teacher-student interactions he used to conduct in the physical classroom.

Further dejected by the government’s decisions to lift lockdown curbs but continue online learning, the teacher then sends out his resignation letter. However, a call from one of his former students, now a doctor on the front line in the fight against pandemic, makes him reverse the decision. And with a renewed energy, the teacher subsequently makes effort to learn the online mode of teaching.

The film celebrates the perseverance of teachers and their resolve to “unlearn the older ways of teaching, to learn to use technology they are completely unfamiliar with, and relearn their passion for teaching”.

“Here’s to all the teachers who keep the world moving and growing everyday, who teach us to #KeepLearning everyday,” Byju’s says in the video description.