‘The rodeo is in town’: Las Vegas pigeons spotted with cowboy hats glued to their heads

Though many were amused and delighted with the unusual sighting, several animal activists expressed concern over it. Though many were amused and delighted with the unusual sighting, several animal activists expressed concern over it.

A couple of pigeons were spotted with cowboy hats on their heads and the video is doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to The Guardian, the birds were spotted between the areas of McCarran International airport and the University of Nevada with tiny red hats glued to their heads.

Take a look at the video here:

Someone is putting tiny cowboy hats on Vegas pigeons. There are consequences to legalizing marijuana. pic.twitter.com/CdK06gauYQ — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 7, 2019

The video was originally shared by Facebook user Bobby Lee and soon made its way around multiple social media platforms.

Though many were amused and delighted with the unusual sighting, several animal activists expressed concern. Take a look at some reactions to the unusual sighting:

They look kind of cool with hats. Stylish. — Mrbandot (@Mrbandot1) December 8, 2019

The rodeo IS in town! Darn cowboys! — TG (@TGSOFL) December 7, 2019

adorable consequences — Gentle Ice 💜Ⓐ⚙️ (@GameswoGravity) December 7, 2019

I feel sorry for that one pigeon that does NOT have a cowboy hat. — Gidgit VonLaRue (@GidgitVonLaRue) December 8, 2019

This is funny. I’m not cool with it though if they are glued to the pigeons head. — Nicole❤ (@wowza_rn) December 7, 2019

How do you even grab a pigeon and put a hat on it? Lol — Brandi Madriaga (@brandinweeks) December 8, 2019

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd