‘The rodeo is in town’: Las Vegas pigeons spotted with cowboy hats glued to their heads

Several pigeons were seen wearing miniature cowboy hats glued to their head in and around Las Vegas.

Pigeons with cowboy hats, Pigeons in cowboy hats, Las Vegas, Trending, Viral video, Indian Express news Though many were amused and delighted with the unusual sighting, several animal activists expressed concern over it.

A couple of pigeons were spotted with cowboy hats on their heads and the video is doing the rounds on the Internet.

According to The Guardian, the birds were spotted between the areas of McCarran International airport and the University of Nevada with tiny red hats glued to their heads.

Take a look at the video here:

The video was originally shared by Facebook user Bobby Lee and soon made its way around multiple social media platforms.

Though many were amused and delighted with the unusual sighting, several animal activists expressed concern. Take a look at some reactions to the unusual sighting:

