Johann Sebastian Bach: In first AI-powered doodle, Google celebrates the German musician

Google Friday honoured world-renowned German composer and musician Johann Sebastian Bach on his birthday with its first-ever Artificial Intelligence-powered doodle. With the press of a button, the Google Doodle offers an interactive experience in which players can compose a melody of their choice.

Made in partnership with Google Magenta and Google PAIR teams, the doodle harmonizes the melody composed by the player into Bach’s signature music. It is made with the help of machine learning, a technique by which the the computer is taught to come up with its own answers with the help of various examples given, rather than the conventional method of following a set of rules.

Johann Sebastian Bach was born on this day in 1685 to a large musical family in Germany’s Eisenach. His father not only knew how to play multiple instruments but also worked as a director of the musicians in town. His brother played an important role in mentoring him after their father passed away in 1695.

Bach was primarily known as an exceptional organist of his times but not many know that he used to compose music at a prolific pace.

The German musician also knew how to repair the complex inner mechanisms of pipe organs which is shown in today’s Google doodle as well.

Bach lived only to see a handful of his work getting published. Now, more than 1,000 of his works are performed all over the world.

His popularity soared after “Bach revival” as it was a medley of four-part harmony, modulations of key and mastery of counterpoint and fugue.