Jallianwala Bagh: Selfish wall carvings, selfies threaten sanctity of memorial

Love declarations from a Raj to his Simran on a derelict wall of a forgotten monument is a common sight. But one would think a place that assumes historical significance because of its association with a dark episode of our struggle for independence would be spared.

A visit to the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar two weeks before the 100th anniversary of the massacre proved there is little oversight when it comes to vandalism of heritage sites. Here, while some walls are made immortal by the bullet marks that remind us of the brutality of our colonial overlords, others have hearts carved on them for immortal declarations of transient, earthly love.

The Jallianwala Bagh that holds so much historical significance, is itself in need of preservation.

But for the fences around the bullet-riddled red stone and the ‘Martyrs well’, the main attraction so to speak — the sanctity of the place — seems to be under threat.

The Jallianwala Bagh memorial hosts hundreds of visitors every day, many of whom are locals who come there to relax. Others are curious tourists who can’t help but try to capture the mood of the place in selfies. For some, it is also a picnic spot. The entry is free and accessibility easy so you have much of it to yourself, to treat it as you like.

Selfies taken near historic sites have had their share of criticism. Actor Priyanka Chopra has also taken the brunt of it when she posed in front of a Holocaust Museum in Berlin and later deleted it after being called out for being inappropriate and disrespectful of the millions of Jews put in concentration camps and killed under Hitler’s dictatorship.

But in the Jallianwala Bagh selfies are rarely condemned. The memorial is also a tourist spot, located in the middle of a busy marketplace, easily accessible and mostly unguarded.

Spread across 6-7 acres, the Jallianwala Bagh has detailed accounts of its history on every turn — the narrow lane from which General Dyer commanded his troops to shoot, a museum, an eternal flame to pay homage to the martyrs, even bushes cropped to resemble Dyers’ men.

The juxtaposition of the tragic past with the present liveliness, however, fails to escape notice. The Jallianwala Bagh, its historic significance notwithstanding, is, after all, a well-done garden in a bustling city. It has come to resemble the contrast between pre and post-colonial India and in an anecdotal fashion, plays an undisputed role in the lives of its people.