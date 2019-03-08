International Women’s Day: Google celebrates past and present trailblazers in doodle

Marking International Women’s Day, Google Friday published a series of doodles created by women in a slideshow format. With inspirational quotes by women in several languages, the thirteen doodles are based on the theme “women empowering women”.

In a statement, the company said: “The process of choosing the thirteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world.”

Among the quotes is one from Indian boxer and Rajya Sabha MP Mary Kom: “Do not say you are weak, because you are a women.”

Indian diplomat NL Beno Zephine is also quoted: “We are too precious to let disappointments enter our minds”.

The other quotes are by Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie, British writer and suffragette Millicent Fawcett, British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid, German writer Emma Herwegh, American astronaul and physician Dr. Mae Jemison, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, Brazilian novelist Clarice Lispector, Japanese multimedia artist Yoko Ono, French novelist George Sand, Chinese-born Taiwanese writer Sanmao and Russian poet Marina Tsvetaeva.

Meanwhile, one of the designers is a Mumbai-based paper typographer and illustrator, Sabeena Karnik.

The other designers include a Dubai-based women-owned design studio Abjad Design, Brazilian type artist Cyla Costa, American illustrator Melissa Crowton, British designer and illustrator Kate Forrester, German designer and lettering artist Rosa Kammermeier, Australian lettering artist Gemma O’Brien, Polish graphic designer Zuzanna Rogatty, Argentinian graphic designer Yai Salinas and Japaense graphic designer Hazuki Tamano.