Happy Father’s Day: Google thanks dads for their unwavering love with this adorable Doodle

Admiring and thanking "fathers for their unwavering love, their silent support and their dad jokes", the tech giant presented three animated cartoons to show the playful relationship of dads with their kids.

The adorable animated cartoons perfectly capture the love and playful relationship children share with their dads.

On Father’s Day, Google doffed its hat to dads across the world with a series of adorable doodles featuring a loving father duck and his six ducklings. The doodles are split into three animated slides in which the ducklings are seen spending quality time with the father duck.

“With today’s #GoogleDoodle, we want to thank fathers for their unwavering love, their silent support and their dad jokes. #HappyFathersDay,” Google India tweeted on Sunday.

The doodle on Google’s homepage shows the father duck keeping a watchful eye as the ducklings — all in Google’s classic colours — snooze. The first slide shows the ducklings vying for his attention after waking up. The second animated doodle captures the ever-anxious side of dads, who are worried about their children’s safety. As the duck family takes to the water, the little ones play hide and seek with the father. The last doodle shows the father duck blowing air bubbles which, for a brief moment, allow the ducklings to float in the air before popping.

Father’s Day is celebrated every year in the third week of June and this year, it will be celebrated on June 16 (Sunday) in India.

