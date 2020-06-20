Google marks beginning of summer in northern hemisphere with doodle

Google celebrates summer with an illustration of a flamingo in a hot air balloon. Google celebrates summer with an illustration of a flamingo in a hot air balloon.

Google on Saturday marked the beginning of summer in the northern hemisphere with a doodle. The illustration is of a flamingo in a hot air balloon on a sunny day. According to the meteorological definition, summer begins in June and extends till the end of August. The beginning of the season marks the end of the Spring.

The Summer Solstice, on June 21, will mark the longest day of the year. The word ‘solstice’ is from the Latin word solstitium, meaning “Sun (sol) stoppage (stitium)”. Solstice refers to how the Sun appears to have ‘stopped’ or ‘paused’ in the sky on this day of the year.

On this day, people living north of the Equator enjoy the most amount of sunlight in a single day. The further away from the Equator you are, the more sunlight you receive; the Arctic Circle celebrates sunshine for a full 24 hours today.

On the other hand, it also marks the shortest day in the Southern Hemisphere. Here, the winter season has officially begun. The phenomenon is called the Winter Solstice. The further south one is, the shorter the day will be. At the Antarctic circle, there is continuous darkness or twilight around the winter solstice.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd