74th Republic Day: Illustrated by Ahmedabad artist, Google doodle captures elements of R-day parade

To commemorate India’s 74th Republic Day, Google’s doodle artwork on Thursday captured elements of the annual parade in New Delhi. It was penned by Ahmedabad-based artist, Parth Kothekar, and included glimpses of the iconic Rashtrapati Bhavan building, the India Gate, as well as the CRPF’s highly-anticipated motorcycle stunt show.

The original artwork was crafted using intricately hand-cut paper. Google also shared a behind-the-scenes video of the making of the doodle. Take a look:

Kothekar told Google that he wanted to create a “portrait of India”. “The exhibition that takes place during the Republic Day parade is vast and humbling! I wished to weave various strands and elements of it together,” he said.

Kothekar worked on the artwork for four days — spending six hours a day tediously cutting shapes out of paper. During my school days, every year I would be mesmerized by the Republic Day parade. Receiving this opportunity enlivened that fascination and I thoroughly enjoyed diving into it as I went into details of every facet displayed on the papercut. I learned a lot through this process,” he added.

Since 1950, January 26 has been celebrated as the day India’ Constitution came into effect. While the Constitution was prepared before January 26, 1930, it was officially adopted by the Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949. The historic “Poorna Swaraj” was declared on the day, starting the last phase of India’s freedom struggle aiming at complete independence from British rule.