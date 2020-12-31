scorecardresearch
2020: A Rewind

Goodle Doodle celebrates New Year’s Eve with a 2020 clock waiting to strike midnight

In the Gregorian calendar, New Year's Eve, the last day of a year, falls on December 31. In many countries, the occasion is celebrated with evening parties, where many people eat, drink, dance, and watch or light fireworks.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 31, 2020 8:29:45 am
google doodle, new year eve, google celebrates new year eve, google doodle new year, google celebrates new year eve, indian expressGoogle Doodle for New Years eve.

To bring in the New Year, Google has featured a ticking clock house waiting to strike midnight on its homepage. To add a bit of glitter, the word ‘Google’ is laced with a string of lights. Further, you’re met with a stream of confetti when you click the doodle.

The year 2020 has been a year of pandemic, resulting in lockdowns in most of the countries, and global economic slowdown. People across the world have been seen eagerly waiting for the new year to bring with it new hope, happiness and prosperity. As Google’s blog says, “It’s been a cuckoo year, but 2020’s clock is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight a new year will spread its wings!”

In the last few years, from penguins to frogs, the tech giant had featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.

