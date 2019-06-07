Let the games begin! Google kicks off FIFA Women’s World Cup 2019 with doodle

The eighth edition of the FIFA Women’s World Cup kicks off Friday! In celebration, Google has published a doodle with a collage of women sporting different jerseys. The opening match of the tournament will be played between the host nation France and South Korea at 12.30 am (Saturday) in Parc des Princes in Paris.

There are 24 countries taking part in the World Cup, which will be played in nine cities over the next month in France. The finals will take place on July 7 in the city on Lyon. America, the defending champions, open their World Cup campaign next Wednesday in a bid to take home their fourth title.

The four teams making their debut this year are Chila, Scotland, South Africa and Jamaica — the first ever Caribbean team to qualify.

In the league, the top two teams in each of the six qualifying groups will advance to the knockout stages, where they will be joined by the four best third-placed teams.

Friday’s doodle is a part of a series that will be published over the next month. Each illustration will capture the “local excitement of the competition”, Google said.

The official mascot of the tournament is Ettie, the French poussin.

The prize money for the tournament this year is $30 million, of which $4 million is awarded to the champions. While FIFA has doubled the prize money since the 2015 World Cup in Canada, it remains a fraction of the $400 million that was awarded during the 2018 Men’s World Cup. The prize money for the 2022 men’s World Cup in Qatar will be $440 million, according to AP.