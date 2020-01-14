Kaifi Azmi: On 101st birth anniversary, Google dedicates doodle to poet

Google Doodle today: His autobiography is included in a collection of his works, Aaj Ke Prashid Shayar: Kaifi Azmi. Google Doodle today: His autobiography is included in a collection of his works, Aaj Ke Prashid Shayar: Kaifi Azmi.

Google today marked Indian poet, songwriter, and social change advocate Kaifi Azmi’s 101st birthday with a special doodle. His works ranged from love poems to Bollywood songs, lyrics and screenplay.

Born as Syed Athar Hussain Rizvi in Uttar Pradesh’s Azmargh district in 1919, Kaif Azmi composed his first poem at the age of 11. He grew up to be inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s Quit India freedom movement of 1942. In 1943 he published his first collection of poems, Jhankar and became a member of the influential Progressive Writers’ Association that used writing to try to achieve socioeconomic reforms.

His important works including anthologies of poetry, were Aakhir-e-Shab, Sarmaya, Awaara Sajde, Kaifiyaat, Nai Gulistan, an anthology of articles he wrote for Urdu Blitz, Meri Awaaz Suno, a selection of his film lyrics, and the script of Heer Ranjha in Devanagari. His best-known poems are Aurat, Makaan, Daaera, Saanp, and Bahuroopni.

In the film industry, Azmi joined writers like Sahir Ludhianvi, Jan Nisar Akhtar, Majrooh Sultanpuri and changed the vocabulary of the Hindi film songs. Azmi won accolades for his work in movies like Garam Hawa, Manthan, Heer Raanjha, Kaagaz Ke Phool.

His autobiography is included in a collection of his works, Aaj Ke Prashid Shayar: Kaifi Azmi.

One of the most renowned poets of 20th century India, Azmi was awarded three Filmfare Awards, the prestigious Padma Shri Award for Literature and Education and the Sahitya Akademi Fellowship, one of India’s highest literary honors, for his works.

Azmi died on 10 May 2002. As a tribute to the poet, the Indian government has inaugurated a train named ‘Kaifiyat Express’ which runs from his hometown Azamgarh to Old Delhi. He was a champion for women’s equality and education. NGO Mijwan Welfare Society (MWS) founded by him to support various educational initiatives to improve the lives of rural women continues its work in the spirit of its founder.

Kaifi Azmi is the father of veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

