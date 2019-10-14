Google doodle celebrates physicist Joseph Plateau who led to birth of cinema

Google on Monday celebrated 218th birth anniversary of Belgian physicist Joseph Antoine Ferdinand Plateau with a doodle. He was one of the first people to demonstrate the illusion of a moving image.

In 1832, Joseph invented phenakistiscope, a device that led to the birth of cinema by creating the illusion of a moving image. Today’s Google Doodle was inspired from Plateau’s discs which reflect his style with different imagery and themes in them on different device platforms.

The device comprised of two disks, one with small equidistant radial windows for the viewer to look, and another containing a sequence of images. The synchronisation of the windows and the images with the rotation of the two disks created an animated effect. The projection of the photos led to the development of cinema.

Born on October 14, 1801, in Brussels, Belgium, Joseph graduated as a doctor of physical and mathematical sciences in 1829, taught mathematics in Brussels in 1827 and later, in 1835, he was appointed Professor of Physics and Applied Physics at Ghent University.

The physicist then conducted research on the effect of colours on the retina, mathematical research on the intersections of revolving curves, on moving images, capillary action and surface tension.