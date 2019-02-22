Steve Irwin: Google Doodle celebrates the Crocodile Hunter’s birth anniversary

Google Friday celebrated ‘The Crocodile Hunter’ Steve Irwin’s 57th birth anniversary with its special slideshow of doodles. The series of illustrations trace the Australian zookeeper and conservationist’s career which began in his childhood in Queensland, where he was brought up around crocodiles and other reptiles in the Queensland Reptile and Fauna Park. The park was started by his parents.

Irwin, also a TV personality, was closely associated with the park for its maintenance activities and took up the management of it after his parents passed away in 1991. He later renamed it to Australia Zoo in 1998. One of the doodles remembers his work at the park.

Irwin married Terri Raines, an American naturalist from Oregon, after the two met on her visit to an Australian wildlife rehabilitation facility. Footage from their honeymoon, shot by John Stainton, showed them trapping crocodiles together.

This footage aired on the first episode of his television series, ‘The Crocodile Hunter’, with his catchphrase ‘Crikey’ becoming an instant hit worldwide. Irwin’s last episode aired on Animal Planet with a series finale which was called ‘Steve’s last adventure’.

Steve has been honoured with a #GoogleDoodle! Happy Birthday for tomorrow, to the greatest Wildlife Warrior. We’re so proud @googledownunder pic.twitter.com/MPne0neXWn — Australia Zoo (@AustraliaZoo) February 21, 2019

The other illustrations display Irwin’s role as a father to his two kids — Bindi Sue and Robert Clarence with Terri. Bindi also followed her father’s footsteps and became a conservationist and a TV personality.

Irwin starred in a number of other documentaries aired on Animal Planet, including Croc Files, The Crocodile Hunter Diaries and New Breed Vets. He made an appearance on a number of shows on television and in films, as much as was actively part of several media campaigns.

Part of a search and rescue operation in Mexico, Irwin has been honoured for being a passionate environmentalist and conservationist.

Speaking on his mission to save the world’s endangered species, he had termed himself as a ‘wildlife warrior.’

Thank you for always being my guiding light. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4mFgmDGTxA — Bindi Irwin (@BindiIrwin) February 21, 2019

Irwin died on September 4, 2006, after being pierced in the heart by a stingray barb while filming an underwater documentary film titled Ocean’s Deadliest.