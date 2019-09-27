Google’s 21st birthday: Doodle celebrates world’s most used search engine

Marking its 21st birthday, the Google Doodle Friday depicts a photograph of the search engine on a computer and is dated September 27, 1998. It was on this day in 1998 that two Stanford PhD students, Sergey Brin and Lawrence (Larry) Page, published a paper about launching a prototype of a “large-scale search engine.” It was originally called “BackRub” but later renamed Google.

The students had written: “We chose our systems name, Google, because it is a common spelling of googol, or 10100 and fits well with our goal of building very large-scale search engines.”

Today, Google is the most used search engine. It operates in over 100 languages, and answers trillions of search queries annually.

In the last two decades, Google has gone on to become a multinational technology company. Its parent company Alphabet Inc was reportedly worth an estimated $137 billion last year.

Since 1998, Google has been publishing doodles as well. The first one was in honour of the Burning Man Festival. With the two founders of the company attending the festival, the doodle was reportedly to signify that they were on leave in case the servers crashed.

Over the years, their doodles have celebrated holidays, events, achievements and people. The company has set up a team of “Doodlers”, who put out daily depictions.