Father’s Day 2021: Google wishes all dads with pop-up card

Google Sunday marked Father’s Day 2021 with a colorful doodle. The vibrant animated doodle shows a pop-up card with hearts and flowers.

In India, Father’s Day is celebrated on the third Sunday in the month of June. This year, it falls on June 20.

“Today’s Doodle is popping up to wish everyone a Happy Father’s Day!” Google said. The doodle is accompanied by some early sketches and a behind-the-scenes look at the stop-motion artwork by Doodler Olivia When.

Owing to the pandemic, however, celebrations will be minimal, just like last year. Most people exchange cards, bake cakes, prepare hearty meals, or even present flowers to their father as a symbol of their love and gratitude.

Father’s day also extends to those bonds which are equivalent to parental bonds. The day is dedicated to honoring and celebrating not only fathers, but also father figures who shape our minds, thoughts and are instrumental in giving wings to our wishes and desires. This day is dedicated to the efforts and sacrifices our fathers selflessly do for us. Read on to know the history of Father’s Day