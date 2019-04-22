Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle’s interactive slideshow features six awe-inspiring organisms

Google Doodle Monday celebrated Earth Day 2019. On the occasion, it took people across the planet to take a look at some awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The interactive slideshow that Google has put up explores a total of six such organisms along with their “earthly superlative” — its unique quality.

The annual Earth Day doodle has been created by doodler Kevin Laughlin. While deciding upon which species to feature in the doodle, the team tried to focus on a range of organisms from around the globe that all had an extra unique quality, Laughlin says.

The six creatures that the slideshow features are as follows:

Wandering Albatross: The widest wingspan of any living species

Coastal Redwood: The tallest tree in the world

Paedophryne Amauensis: Holds the world record for smallest frog, and smallest vertebrate

Amazon Water Lily: Among the world’s largest aquatic plants

Coelacanth: At 407-million-years old, it’s one of the world’s oldest living species

Deep Cave Springtail: Among the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures

Earth Day is celebrated to highlight the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment. The idea of Earth Day, which was first celebrated in 1970, was propounded by a US senator from Wisconsin Gaylord Nelson. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.