Toggle Menu
Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle’s interactive slideshow features six awe-inspiring organismshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/earth-day-2019-google-doodles-interactive-slideshow-features-six-awe-inspiring-organisms-5687541/

Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle’s interactive slideshow features six awe-inspiring organisms

Earth Day 2019: On the occasion, Google Doodle is taking people across the planet to take a look at some awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it.

Earth Day 2019: Google Doodle celebrates Earth Day today with an interactive slideshow.

Google Doodle Monday celebrated Earth Day 2019. On the occasion, it took people across the planet to take a look at some awe-inspiring organisms which inhabit it. The interactive slideshow that Google has put up explores a total of six such organisms along with their “earthly superlative” — its unique quality.

Follow Earth Day 2019 LIVE Updates here

The annual Earth Day doodle has been created by doodler Kevin Laughlin. While deciding upon which species to feature in the doodle, the team tried to focus on a range of organisms from around the globe that all had an extra unique quality, Laughlin says.

The six creatures that the slideshow features are as follows:

Wandering Albatross: The widest wingspan of any living species

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Coastal Redwood: The tallest tree in the world

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Paedophryne Amauensis: Holds the world record for smallest frog, and smallest vertebrate

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Advertising

Amazon Water Lily: Among the world’s largest aquatic plants

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Coelacanth: At 407-million-years old, it’s one of the world’s oldest living species

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Deep Cave Springtail: Among the deepest-dwelling terrestrial creatures

google doodle, Earth DAY,google doodle on earth day, google celebrates earth day, google doodle celebrates earth day, annual arth day, google doodle today, google doodle april 22, indian express

Earth Day is celebrated to highlight the need to protect the planet and preserve its environment. The idea of Earth Day, which was first celebrated in 1970, was propounded by a US senator from Wisconsin Gaylord Nelson. Nelson, who had been a witness to the devastation caused by an enormous oil spill in Santa Barbara, California in 1969, felt the urgency of the matter.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Here's why #BoycottVistara is trending
2 Netizens troll Donald Trump for tweeting Sri Lanka attack toll as '138 million'
3 Watch: 18-feet python slithers on garage roof, stuns people in locality