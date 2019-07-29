Toggle Menu
Drunk man bites snake into pieces after being bitten by the reptile

The bizarre incident took place on Sunday when Rajkumar,who hails from Etah's Asrauli village was inebriated.

The bizarre incident reportedly took place on Sunday, when an Asrauli village resident identified as Rajkumar was bitten by a snake. (Representative Image)

An inebriated man bit a snake into pieces after it attacked him in Uttar Pradesh’s Etah district, a report said.

The bizarre incident reportedly took place on Sunday, when an Asrauli village resident identified as Rajkumar was bitten by a snake.

“My son was drunk. A snake entered into our home and bit him. And later he bit the snake and crunched it into pieces. His condition is serious,” Babu Ram, the father of Raj Kumar told ANI. He also said that the family is unable to afford the cost of his son’s treatment.

The doctor treating Raj Kumar told ANI that his condition is serious. “A patient came to me and said that he bit a snake. I misunderstood as the snake bit him,” he said.

The snake was reportedly cremated by the man’s family after the incident.

