‘So cute and thoughtful’: Delhi girl gifts handmade card to CISF official on Diwali, melts hearts online

While Diwali is a holiday for most of the people, for security forces it is yet another day on the line of duty. However, a Delhi girl’s heartwarming gesture of gifting a homemade Diwali card to a security personnel has the Internet gushing over the her compassionate act. The gesture came to light when the CISF’s official Twitter handle tweeted out the picture of the card.

“A heartwarming gesture!” read the caption of the post. Take a look at the post here:

A little girl gave Happy #Diwali greeting card to CISF personnel securing Chandni Chowk Metro Station. She thanked all soldiers for serving the nation with dedication.

The girl gifted the handmade card to a Central Industrial Security force personnel (CISF) stationed at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk metro station on Diwali.

Inside the card, the girl thanked the security personnel for being on duty round the clock and protecting people during busy festive days. “The entire country is with you and your families,” the message read.

A large number of security officials were deployed to prevent any untoward incident during Diwali. Netizens appreciated the girl’s compassion. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

Awww…. that’s SO cute and thoughtful of her — smita mishra 🇮🇳 (@missartola) October 28, 2019

So cute.we all love our forces. Proud to you.

Aap na hote to hum bhi na hote.happy diwali — padam 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@padam105) October 28, 2019

made my day . really awesome to see such gesture from a little girl. CISF personnel deserves the applause it gets. Loved it thoroughly. 🙏 — dilip reddy (@dilip98765) October 28, 2019

I am very much appreciate this small girl gesture towards our great soldiers and her thoughtfulness. Diwali wishes to our soldiers and their families. Jai Hind. — Chalapathi (@rangacv372016) October 28, 2019