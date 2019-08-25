‘Golden Girl’: Netizens laud historic feat after Sindhu wins gold at BWF Championship

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championship in Basel, Switzerland and netizens couldn’t be more proud.

Advertising

After having to settle for silver in the last two years, the 24-year-old got her gold with a clinical performance against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, defeating her in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.

Sindhu defeated her opponent in just 38 minutes to lift the World Championship and minutes later Indians all over the world, from the sporting fraternity to politicians across party lines, hailed her historic triumph. Here is how Indian’s reacted to Sindhu’s feat:

pic 1 – This is Women empowerment .

pic 2 – This is Shit .#PVSindhu pic.twitter.com/ijJXRL8AnB — Nitin 🇮🇳 (@viratfanalways) August 25, 2019

What could be the best gift for a mother from her daughter on her birthday. Yes, she did it. Congratulations #PVSindhu for being the first World Champion in badminton from India. pic.twitter.com/LAxvuM3njZ — Mitali Narayani (@MitaliBarman2) August 25, 2019

Way to go Gal…All The Very Best!!🙌👍😍#PVSindhu Becomes First Indian To Reach Four Consecutive World Championship Finals!!

Just One Step Away From Bagging a Gold!! 🏅 #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/5kMRheWSca — Bharathi M Kumar (@BharathiKumar4) August 24, 2019

Congratulations 💐 #PVSindhu for becoming the first ever Indian to reach three consecutive World Championship finals. Proud of you 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/sLG8na532t — Nazre IMAM ☮️ (@nazreimam01) August 24, 2019

#PVSindhu reaches the final of BWF World Championships by defeating China’s Yufei Chen 21-7, 21-14 Advertising What a dominant performance !! 3rd consecutive final for @Pvsindhu1 . How great is that !!! More power to you…Go for the Gold🎖 girl. #BWFWorldChampionships2019 pic.twitter.com/C3V1sBAdnU — Jaya Dube (Upadhyay)✨ (@Jayadube) August 24, 2019