‘Golden Girl’: Netizens laud historic feat after Sindhu wins gold at BWF Championship

After suffering heartbreaking losses in the finals for three years, the 24-year-old got her gold with a clinical performance against Okuhara 21-7, 21-7.

India’s Pusarla Sindhu celebrates on the podium with her gold medal after winning the women’s singles final. (File)

PV Sindhu became the first Indian to win a gold medal at the BWF World Championship in Basel, Switzerland and netizens couldn’t be more proud.

After having to settle for silver in the last two years, the 24-year-old got her gold with a clinical performance against Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara, defeating her in straight games by 21-7, 21-7.

Sindhu defeated her opponent in just 38 minutes to lift the World Championship and minutes later Indians all over the world, from the sporting fraternity to politicians across party lines, hailed her historic triumph. Here is how Indian’s reacted to Sindhu’s feat:

