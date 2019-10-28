‘So cute and thoughtful’: Delhi girl gifts handmade card to CISF official on Diwali, melts hearts online

Toggle Menu
The girl gifted the handmade card to a Central Industrial Security force personnel (CISF) stationed at Delhi's Chandni Chowk metro station on Diwali. "The entire country is with you and your families," the message read.

A girl by the name Manvi gifted a handmade card to the CISF who was stationed at Delhi’s Chandni Chowk metro station on Diwali.

While Diwali is a holiday for most of the people, for security forces it is yet another day on the line of duty. However, a Delhi girl’s heartwarming gesture of gifting a homemade Diwali card to a security personnel has the Internet gushing over the her compassionate act. The gesture came to light when the CISF’s official Twitter handle tweeted out the picture of the card.

“A heartwarming gesture!” read the caption of the post. Take a look at the post here:

Inside the card, the girl thanked the security personnel for being on duty round the clock and protecting people during busy festive days. “The entire country is with you and your families,” the message read.

A large number of security officials were deployed to prevent any untoward incident during Diwali. Netizens appreciated the girl’s compassion. Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

