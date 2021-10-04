scorecardresearch
‘Call of nature’: Video of lion emerging from public toilet leaves netizens awestruck

The big cat is seen taking its own sweet time to stroll out of the toilet, inspecting the surroundings as it left.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 4, 2021 9:31:16 am
lion coming out from toilet, lion spotted coming out from toilet, indian express, indian express news, trending, trending news Lion spotted coming out of public toilet in a forest area sparked many jokes online.(Source: Susanta Nanda/Twitter)

We’ve all run into people we know at various places – even public restrooms – but a new video has taken unexpected encounters to a whole new level. The one-minute clip shows a lion emerging from a public toilet – looking for a dose of human civilization, perhaps.

Sharing the video on Twitter, WildLense Eco Foundation tried to warn people to stay cautious while using public toilets as ‘others’ could be using them as well. The caption posted along with the video read, “Loo is not always safe… it can be used by others too”.

Watch the video here:

 

The big cat is seen taking its own sweet time to pause, look around and stroll out of the toilet, inspecting the surroundings as it left. Slowly, it saunters back into the jungle.

Susanta Nanda, IFS, who was tagged by the foundation, too quipped on the video saying the lion was probably trying to keep its surroundings clean.

Ever since the video was shared online, netizens have gone bonkers over the unusual incident. Many seemed amazed by it even as others joined in on the joke with the WildLense Eco Foundation.

More funny tweets followed, with one user even wishing to train his son to be as good as the lion in using the loo. ”I need the contact number of the person to train my son too,” he remarked.

