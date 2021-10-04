‘Call of nature’: Video of lion emerging from public toilet leaves netizens awestruck

We’ve all run into people we know at various places – even public restrooms – but a new video has taken unexpected encounters to a whole new level. The one-minute clip shows a lion emerging from a public toilet – looking for a dose of human civilization, perhaps.

Sharing the video on Twitter, WildLense Eco Foundation tried to warn people to stay cautious while using public toilets as ‘others’ could be using them as well. The caption posted along with the video read, “Loo is not always safe… it can be used by others too”.

Watch the video here:

The big cat is seen taking its own sweet time to pause, look around and stroll out of the toilet, inspecting the surroundings as it left. Slowly, it saunters back into the jungle.

Susanta Nanda, IFS, who was tagged by the foundation, too quipped on the video saying the lion was probably trying to keep its surroundings clean.

Keeping the forest clean…

Shared by ⁦@WildLense_India⁩ pic.twitter.com/KvIKq4lhnP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) October 3, 2021

Ever since the video was shared online, netizens have gone bonkers over the unusual incident. Many seemed amazed by it even as others joined in on the joke with the WildLense Eco Foundation.

More funny tweets followed, with one user even wishing to train his son to be as good as the lion in using the loo. ”I need the contact number of the person to train my son too,” he remarked.

Swacch Forest Abhiyaan! — VIDYASAGAR MONINGI (@vsmoningi) October 3, 2021

Inspection whether lavatory is clean or not by the king😂😂😂 — sivakkumar chinnu (@konguregion) October 3, 2021

Surprise checking by sanitary inspector… — Vijay Kherala🇮🇳 (@Vijaykherala10) October 3, 2021

What exactly the lioness doing in the toilet? Following Swacch Bharat Mission, taking a leak or drinking from the commode? — abhijit ray (@abhiray59) October 3, 2021

She is walking out of wrong toilet. Ladies toilet is nearby. It seems she realised her mistake and ran away — RAKESH KAPOOR (@rakesh_kapoor) October 3, 2021

This is very nice to see the king of forest also maintained in a simple manner

🙏 — H.mabidullah H.mabidullah (@HMabidullah) October 3, 2021

I need the contact number of the person to train my son too😂😂 — C O N F U J I T (@SurajitTweet) October 3, 2021

I like your focus on loos. Last time it was spectacled cobra. I’ll follow you, since You may just find one to with a giraffe coming out of there next 😂 — Soothsayer (@Self_Plagiarism) October 2, 2021

I don't understand why they talk. Why can't they just be QUIET and respect the privacy of something as regal? It's a typical phenomena. — ARUNVITHI CHATURVEDI (@arunvithi) October 2, 2021