Yikes! This company is selling used tissues for over Rs 5000

A Los Angeles-based company has come up with a bizarre way to fight flu. The new startup, with its only product Vaev Tissue, is selling used tissues that are pre-infected with snot. Yes, you read that right. According to the company’s website, the product is engineered in such a way that it first allows a person to get sick on “their own terms” and then prevent oneself from the disease, similar to how vaccinations work.

Advertising

“We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills. This isn’t like any tissue you’ve used before, but we love using them, and you will too,” read a line on the company website.

However, it is not just the concept that has left many shocked but also the price of the used item that is being sold online for $79.99 (Rs 5696.69). Moreover, the company, that claims to be the world’s “boldest tissue company” in Los Angeles, also tweeted that they were sold out. “Due to overwhelming demand, our VaevTissue is currently sold out, but we’re restocking November 1st!” they posted in October last year.

Explaining the concept behind the tissue, Oliver Niessen, the 34-year-old founder of the company, told Time, “The simple idea is you choose now to get sick, with the idea in mind that you won’t get sick with that same cold … later.”

Advertising

However, reusing a used tissue did not appeal to many on social media. While some found the concept “disgusting” others wondered whether they will get a refund if they returned the product. “Just heard about your product, and I’m curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use?” Tweeted a user.

Vaev who do you think you are? $80 for used tissues that I have to stuff up my nose so I don’t get sick. Smh 🤦🏽‍♂️ I’ll stick with brand new Kleenex. 🤧 #GoodDayDC — dvmo (@Damo_Seayn3D) January 23, 2019

This is a joke, right? — Kaniner (@Kaninenkung) January 24, 2019

Wanna prepare for Flu season? Now you can buy used tissue and get sick when you want for $80, except that it’s sold out. https://t.co/WSa7qnTFT0 — Jeff (@jeffr0) January 23, 2019

Are you planning on developing a similar toilet paper product for the “stomach flu”?#shitonyourownterms — Julian Joseph (@bastard_doc) January 23, 2019

@VaevTissue Just heard about your product, and I’m curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use? I imagine it’s not like a pair of underwear, where once it’s opened, it can’t be returned for hygienic reasons. — Littil Avindar (@LittilAvindar) January 24, 2019

#BeatTheColdBy purchasing used tissues! $80 but I’ll sell ya mine for $40 pic.twitter.com/6PCqKZH7sD — J-Town Dadio (@J_TownDadio) January 23, 2019