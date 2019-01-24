Yikes! This company is selling used tissues for over Rs 5000

Toggle Menu
“Just heard about your product, and I’m curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use?” Tweeted a user. (Source: Getty Images)

A Los Angeles-based company has come up with a bizarre way to fight flu. The new startup, with its only product Vaev Tissue, is selling used tissues that are pre-infected with snot. Yes, you read that right. According to the company’s website, the product is engineered in such a way that it first allows a person to get sick on “their own terms” and then prevent oneself from the disease, similar to how vaccinations work.

“We believe using a tissue that carries a human sneeze is safer than needles or pills. This isn’t like any tissue you’ve used before, but we love using them, and you will too,” read a line on the company website.

However, it is not just the concept that has left many shocked but also the price of the used item that is being sold online for $79.99 (Rs 5696.69). Moreover, the company, that claims to be the world’s “boldest tissue company” in Los Angeles, also tweeted that they were sold out. “Due to overwhelming demand, our VaevTissue is currently sold out, but we’re restocking November 1st!” they posted in October last year.

Explaining the concept behind the tissue, Oliver Niessen, the 34-year-old founder of the company, told Time, “The simple idea is you choose now to get sick, with the idea in mind that you won’t get sick with that same cold … later.”

However, reusing a used tissue did not appeal to many on social media. While some found the concept “disgusting” others wondered whether they will get a refund if they returned the product. “Just heard about your product, and I’m curious. Can a used product be returned for a full refund, or does it double in value upon use?” Tweeted a user.

