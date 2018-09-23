Yikes! Here is why a town in Greece is covered with giant spider webs

Fortunately, the spiders do not pose a threat to the people around. (Source: Getty Images/Representational Image) Fortunately, the spiders do not pose a threat to the people around. (Source: Getty Images/Representational Image)

If you are scared of spiders, brace yourself because what you going to read next might creep you out. Recently in Aitoliko, a town in Greece, spiders have covered a certain part of the city with their webs. According to The Guardian report, the spiders have covered the beach area in a web which is around 300 metres long.

A video of the unique phenomena, featuring the beach at the town of Aitoliko in western Greece, was shared by a camera operator Giannis Giannakopoulos. According to the same report, the webs are built by the Tetragnatha genus spides, often known as stretch spiders. These creatures have elongated bodies and are light enough to run fast across the land as well as water. “It’s natural for this area to have insects, no one is especially worried,” he told CNN. “But I have never seen any spider webs this big in my life.”

Fortunately, the spiders do not pose a threat to the people around. “These spiders are not dangerous for humans, and will not cause any damage,” molecular biologist Maria Chatzaki told a Greek news website. Moreover, she added that this phenomenon occurs when the spiders are mating. Chatzaki also told CNN that the webs often turn into sheet-like covers under which thousands of spiders reside.

Greek biologist Fotis Pergantis, president of the Messolonghi National Lagoon Park explained the phenomenon to the American media company and said that the reason behind the massive spider population is gnats. Gnats are small mosquito-like insects with a small lifespan. They live in humid temperatures and continue to reproduce during that time. Since the temperature in Aitoliko is ideal for gnats, their population grows and so does that of the spiders, as they feed on them. “When these temperatures last long enough, we can see a second, third and fourth generation of the gnats and end up with large amounts of their populations,” he said.

