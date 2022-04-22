With just one bedroom and no bathroom, the ‘world’s loneliest home’ goes up for sale for $339K

It comes as no surprise that some of the most random and weird things can come at the most ostentatious price. The recent one is the “world’s loneliest house” that has been put up for sale for nearly $400,000.

Believe it or not but the house, completely isolated on a deserted island in Maine, US, has been advertised for $399,000, roughly a whopping Rs 2.5 crores in the Indian currency. Although it comes with a breathtaking view of the sea, it must be noted the wooden house with a tiny porch has only one bedroom.

Yes, the humble cottage-style home on Wohoa Bay Island, Addison, is just 540 square feet on 1.5 acre of land. Known as Duck Ledges Island, the listing notes it is “offered in its entirety,” the New York Post reported.

While in photos the home in the midst of nature might look pristine and idyllic, to make things a little awkward, the home does not actually have a bathroom inside. It has an outhouse bathroom nearly on the land, the NY Post report added.

Built in 2009, the small home is being offered as weekend gateways for those who want to relax away from any signs of civilization. While one may not come across humans but Bold Coast Properties, selling the house, assured homeowners that the island is “loaded with seals for constant entertainment”.

“As it has no trees, it offers views of nature that you can’t find anywhere else,” the description read. They also assured potential buyers that the cottage is well constructed and has “good anchorage and good landing points at any tide”. The listing said the island is accessible by just a short boat ride from Jonesport public marina or Addison facility.