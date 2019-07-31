UK woman marries her dog on live TV, but no one’s impressed

Weddings aren’t always conventional. There have been self-weddings, weddings involving robots and people exchanging vows with ghosts. Now there’s a woman in the UK who married her dog on live television. Viewers of a popular television show, This Morning, were stunned as a woman tied the knot with the dog and the incident has since gone viral.

The woman, Elizabeth Hoad, appeared on the show to let the audience know that she was done with men and that she was happy because she had found true love in her golden retriever named Logan. Hoad told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she had decided to marry her dog following four failed engagements and 221 dates.

“It was like we were meant to meet. He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviourist when I first got him and she said he’d saved me,” she said.

She then spoke of her plan to get married to Logan, but what unfurled next on the show – packed with dog puns and jokes – didn’t impress too many.

The “blessing” was officiated by TV crew members, and the bizarre ceremony also saw one of them play ring bearer. One of the hosts walked the bride down the aisle. After an exchange of rings and a bracelet, came the vows and then a kiss between the woman and dog.

While some dog lovers thought they could also consider spending their lives with their pets, they didn’t think it was very sensible or funny to actually marry a dog.

Some said the woman was being unfairly mocked when she seemed to be in need of medical help. But a lot of criticism was reserved for the television channel as people felt it had “stooped to a new low” just to get views.

Ok but its a GOLDEN RETRIEVER id marry it too 😂 https://t.co/pYdosLNYX0 — JordanBrooke (@Jordan14Brooke) July 31, 2019

Y’all I dreamt about this. Literally this exact EVERYTHING when I was a kid. 👀 https://t.co/K1fQYAbDc6 — 🖤🖤🖤Ena Chifvon🖤🖤🖤🏁 (@EnaChifvon) July 31, 2019

Excellent idea! She will definitely be married for life! 🐶❤️💕 https://t.co/z9whbK19Lp — sisterevil (@sisterevil) July 31, 2019

His stag night was a good laugh #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/nPch0BJfGo — Adam 👀 (@amc192) July 30, 2019

#thismorning all dogs watching a woman marry her dog ! pic.twitter.com/jCgeWCqetr — Traci (@t_catttt) July 30, 2019

Too many men played with her heart, that she ended up marrying her dog lol, at least he will be loyal 🤣 https://t.co/yFXeJ0IQ25 — Richered (@RightfullyRed) July 31, 2019

Someone tell me this a parody or something It can’t be real Life Wtf!!! https://t.co/02TjMbNndw — Javier quispe (@boxingfanaticNY) July 31, 2019

Bit late for April 1st mate https://t.co/cjFXL8Iwcw — lasana feline (@TediousturtleZ) July 31, 2019

“We can’t have the children learning about LGBTQ+ people existing! But we can watch a woman marry her dog on daytime television during the summer holidays” https://t.co/S9vPMyV2tj — Ted Burr (@tedburr) July 31, 2019

Bestiality is now allowed in the west

We cant speak against it anymore

We would be called homo-Beastic Live and let live i guess https://t.co/dIX1d4dQFl — Gbolahan (*G) (@Gbonle) July 31, 2019

I mean I love my dog but I don’t wanna marry him lol — Jessica (@JessVAMPSmcfly) July 30, 2019

You’ve reached a whole new low. I’m absolutely disgusted that you regard your viewers with such contempt that you think this is is acceptable to broadcast. It’s cringe worthy. Shame on This Morning and all involved in this x — Gemma Mccullough (@thebestgemzi) July 30, 2019

Ok… was this some weird attempt at humor? I feel bad for the dog. 👀 pic.twitter.com/3KDtH4cjGX — αρrιℓ frσм вαℓтιмσrє ♛ (@a__rho) July 30, 2019

I honestly don’t find the woman marrying her dog on public television one bit funny, it’s actually sad and the fact that it’s broadcast live makes it 10x worse #thismorning — 𝓔𝓭𝓮𝓵 💕 (@_edel_x) July 30, 2019

Either that was a terrible joke, like genuinely one of the worst attempts at humour I’ve ever seen… Or, @thismorning are exploiting mental health issues, from a show that has done so much to promote & help the cause. Not to mention making a mockery of marriage.#thismorning — Damian Morgan (@DamianMorgan) July 30, 2019

This woman is clearly suffering mentally she needs help not mocking 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/ZEBBmArGim — 🦄kaylacorn🦄 (@KaylaBraid90) July 30, 2019

While the wedding was unique, it wasn’t the first time that a woman has married her dog. Earlier this year, a woman in the US had a symbolic marriage with her dog, Bernie. But the ‘wedding’ was also intended for fundraising and to draw attention to organ-donor groups and local animal welfare shelters that lacked proper funding.