UK woman marries her dog on live TV, but no one’s impressed

It was initially okay when she spoke of her plans to marry her pet Golden Retriever but what unfurled next on the show, packed with dog puns and jokes -- many failed to find humour in it.

People noted that the dog, donning a tux and a hat didn’t seem happy about the bizarre wedding.

Weddings aren’t always conventional. There have been self-weddings, weddings involving robots and people exchanging vows with ghosts. Now there’s a woman in the UK who married her dog on live television. Viewers of a popular television show, This Morning, were stunned as a woman tied the knot with the dog and the incident has since gone viral.

The woman, Elizabeth Hoad, appeared on the show to let the audience know that she was done with men and that she was happy because she had found true love in her golden retriever named Logan. Hoad told hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford that she had decided to marry her dog following four failed engagements and 221 dates.

“It was like we were meant to meet. He’s saved me and I’ve saved him. I was broken before I got him. I got a dog behaviourist when I first got him and she said he’d saved me,” she said.

She then spoke of her plan to get married to Logan, but what unfurled next on the show – packed with dog puns and jokes – didn’t impress too many.

The “blessing” was officiated by TV crew members, and the bizarre ceremony also saw one of them play ring bearer. One of the hosts walked the bride down the aisle. After an exchange of rings and a bracelet, came the vows and then a kiss between the woman and dog.

While some dog lovers thought they could also consider spending their lives with their pets, they didn’t think it was very sensible or funny to actually marry a dog.

Some said the woman was being unfairly mocked when she seemed to be in need of medical help. But a lot of criticism was reserved for the television channel as people felt it had “stooped to a new low” just to get views.

While the wedding was unique, it wasn’t the first time that a  woman has married her dog. Earlier this year, a woman in the US had a symbolic marriage with her dog, Bernie. But the ‘wedding’ was also intended for fundraising and to draw attention to organ-donor groups and local animal welfare shelters that lacked proper funding.

