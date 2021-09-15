‘Halloween came early’: Woman dressed as nun plays, dances with human skeleton outside cemetery

A scene straight out of a horror film, a ‘nun’ was seen playing with a skeleton in a cemetery. Now, a series of photos have created a huge buzz online with many wondering if it’s a prank.

A group of passersby were startled when they saw a woman dressed a nun playing with the human skeleton, while something that looked like a dog was seen next to it. As if playing with a skeleton wasn’t weird enough, the bizarre moment was witnessed

beside old Hull General Cemetery, which has been not been used for almost 50 years, according to Hull Live.

The woman was seen donning a cream colour nun’s habit and coif headpiece playing with the two eerie props, and dancing outside the city’s most historic sites. “It was clearly attracting a lot of attention with people stopping to watch nearby and people in their cars looking!” one eye witness was quoted by the news outlet.

Yorkshire Live reported that a second person was seen filming the bizarre scene, suggesting the dancing woman could be part of an art project or stunt. Although it’s not clear what the intentions were, the incident clearly sparked interest not only among locals but also netizens worldwide.

While most wanted the people responsible behind the stunt to come forward, others were intrigued to know the backstory.