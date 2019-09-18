US woman dreams of swallowing her engagement ring, reality strikes in the morning

While people want their dreams to come true, a woman landed in a soup when her dream turned into a reality with her engagement ring in her belly.

Jenna Evans from California said she was dreaming about being stuck in a perilous situation with her fiance Bobby Howell in a high-speed cargo train and were being terrorised by villains. Then Howell tells her that she would have to protect the ring from the “bad guys” by swallowing it.

“So I popped that sucker off, put it in my mouth and swallowed it with a glass of water right about the time I realised what I was doing. I assumed this too was a dream, because who actually swallows their engagement ring, so I went back to sleep,” she wrote in a Facebook post while describing the absurd incident.

Little did she know that what she thought was a dream would turn out to be a reality and she would actually swallow the ring in her sleep. The first seeds of doubt crept in when Evans noticed that the ring went missing.

“On Wednesday morning, I realised my ring was not on my hand and had to wake Bob Howell up and tell him that I swallowed my engagement ring. I don’t think he believed me right away,” read the post, which has been shared around 70,000 times.

After having a good laugh, Evans went to the doctor, who confirmed that the ring was in her stomach. “The doctor ordered an Xray and seemed pretty shocked when she walked back in with a second doctor and showed me that sure enough, my ring was right there in my stomach!”

Later, Evans underwent a surgery to remove the ring and much to her displeasure the doctors returned it to her fiance instead. “Everything went great, they found my ring just beyond my stomach in my intestines, retrieved it and gave it to Bobby, not me,” she wrote. However, she finally got it back after promising that she would not “swallow it again”.